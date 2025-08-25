Fox Sports Analyst Has Clemson Winning National Championship
Any time a national television analyst picks your team to win a national championship, there’s a lot of expectation, especially if you’re the Clemson Tigers.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt predicted each Power 4 conference champion and predicted how the 12-team College Football Playoff would go, and he ended up with the Tigers at the mountaintop at the end of the year.
He picked Clemson to take the No. 3 overall seed in the playoff following an ACC Championship title defense against the Miami Hurricanes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“They will have played LSU, they will have played South Carolina, they’ve got all that experience, including their quarterback, [Cade] Klubnik, they’ve got a coach who has won two national championships,” Klatt said on his show on FOX Sports. “I think Clemson wins the ACC and they beat Miami in that game.”
Klatt believes that Tigers will face the winner of the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 11 Michigan Wolverines, where he eventually takes the Ducks due to the first round home-field advantage.
Despite the opponent, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s motive to get past the quarterfinals, Klatt believes the Tigers’ veterans make the difference.
“One team has a very experienced quarterback, the other does not, so I’m going with Cade Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers here,” Klatt said. “I think this is a balanced Clemson team.”
The Tigers would then have a familiar opponent in the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal of the postseason tournament.
“I’m going to go with the more experienced quarterback here,” he said. “I think Dabo and Klubnik and that defense and just their overall soundness get the job done.”
In another game with history, the hypothetical bracket would have Clemson facing Ohio State for the national championship. A heavyweight fight with implications on both sides, the Tigers would either nab their third national championship under Swinney or back-to-back Buckeye titles.
“They’ve got a coach that’s done it before,” Klatt said. “They’ve got experience at quarterback. They have a defense that could be one of the better, if not, the best in college football, along with Texas.
"I think Dabo wins his third national championship, proves that there’s still a way to win in this era where everyone has been all over him about not adjusting to the new era, and he’s going to go out there and win again.”
Klatt showed promise with his predictions, picking the exact national championship of Ohio State and Texas a season ago. If fate comes his way once again, it will leave a lot of Clemson Tiger fans quite happy.