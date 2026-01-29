Fresno State Joins Clemson with Tampering Allegations Against Ole Miss

The Clemson-Ole Miss tampering fiasco has been all the rage, and more fuel was just added to the fire.

According to reporter John Canzano, NCAA investigators have been working closely with Fresno State’s athletic department this week, and some daunting allegations have come to light. Allegedly, an Ole Miss staff member made improper contact and tampered with the Bulldogs’ leading receiver Josiah Freeman. He finished the 2025-26 season with 52 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

Freeman, a sixth-year senior, was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in consideration of a season-ending injury Freeman suffered in 2024. He entered the portal in early January, but Fresno State has been monitoring the situation closely.

“Fresno State has receipts,” a source said.

But the receipts against Ole Miss seem to be stacking up. Freeman is the sequel to Ole Miss’ tampering saga, with episode one consisting of Clemson’s controversial Luke Ferrelli situation.

Ferrelli, a former Cal linebacker and ACC Rookie of the Year, joined the Tigers through the portal and committed to play for head coach Dabo Swinney in 2026. After buying an apartment in Clemson, attending practices, meetings and classes, Ferrelli dramatically swapped to Ole Miss.

Swinney sounded off on the situation in a press conference last Friday, where he backed up his claims with detailed receipts, including timestamps and specific text messages outlining million-dollar buyouts involving Ferrelli. He challenged the rest of the college football landscape to join him in a stand against college football’s corruption.

“I want to challenge all of those coaches that have reached out to me. I want to challenge all of them. You need to step up and call it out.” Swinney said. “Otherwise, don't complain. You either step up and you be an example to young coaches in this profession and be people of integrity or just shut your mouth and don't complain again.”

Swinney’s message was heard. First, the NCAA confirmed that they were involved in the situation. Then, Matt Entz, the head coach at Fresno State, stepped up.

“I've had a bunch of coaches over the last week that have reached out to me,” Swinney said. “And they're going, ‘Well, let me tell you what's happened to me. Let me tell you what I know. Let me tell you my story.’”

Entz declined to comment on Wednesday, and so did athletic director Garrett Klassy. However, Klassy did inform that NCAA investigators have been working with Fresno State officials.

Initially, Swinney received some heat for his public accusations, but he might have begun a revolution.