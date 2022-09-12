Furman was Good Practice for La. Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s defensive performance against Furman might be a blessing in disguise.

In the Tigers’ win over the Paladins this past Saturday, they allowed Furman quarterback Tyler Huff to throw for 256 yards on 30 of 39 passes. Huff’s success came by way of screens to the running backs and tight ends, as well as quick passes his wide receivers.

The Paladins had the Clemson defense on its heels for a good part of the afternoon. It was a good wake-up call for the fifth-ranked Tigers, especially considering what they will face this coming Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

“That is what those guys do. Running back and receiver screens, the quick game. So, we have to be prepared,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said on Monday.

New Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie comes from Texas Tech where he ran the Red Raiders’ high-flying offense from 2009-’13 and then again in 2021. He also served as the offensive coordinator at TCU from 2014-’20.

Over the years, Cumbie has worked and learned from some of the top-named coaches in college football, such as Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and Gary Patterson.

“I think they are going to be a really good challenge for us, no doubt,” Goodwin said. “The quarterback came with Coach from Texas Tech. So, he is a system guy. He understands what they are doing and where to distribute the ball. He has good size.”

La. Tech’s quarterback is Texas Tech transfer Patrick McNeal. The 6-foot-6, 224-pound quarterback threw three touchdown passes for the Bulldogs in last week’s 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.

One of those touchdown passes was a 63-yard catch-and-run from tight end Griffin Hebert, who also had a 75-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in Week 1 against Missouri. Considering Furman tight end Ryan Miller lit up Clemson with 13 catches for 95 yards--85 coming after the catch—Herbert is going to be a big challenge for the Clemson defense.

“The tight end has really good speed, so that is going to be a really good matchup for us. First two games he has taken two slants to the house,” Goodwin said. “They present a ton of issues. Obviously, Coach is an air-raid guy. So, we just have to be alert and make the adjustment in-game, as well.”

La. Tech running back Marquis Crosby also posses an issue. He is averaging 9.6 yards per carry and has 220 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games.

“The running backs are good,” Goodwin said. “They have one downhill runner. A good twitchy and short-area-quickness guy, as well. Up front, they have three guys that return with experience. Center and guard are really solid football players.”

Clemson and La. Tech will kickoff at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

