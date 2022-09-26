Getting Tyler Davis back paid off for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Saturday’s performance against No. 21 Wake Forest was not a good one for the Clemson defense.

Though the fifth-ranked Tigers found a way to beat the Demon Deacons, 51-45, in double overtime, the defense still yielded 45 points, six touchdown passes and 447 total yards. They also committed four pass interference penalties and one personal foul.

But when they needed to make a play in the key moments at Truist Field on Saturday, they found a way to make them. And the guy who made the most of them was defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

Clemson’s senior defender came up big at the end of regulation and then in the second overtime to help the Tigers win their 10th straight game.

“Tyler is a seasoned pro,” defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “He is an unbelievable young man. He is just a leader and has a will to win.”

Davis’ will to win showed up big-time in the latter stages of the game.

On Wake Forest’s last possession of regulation, it moved the football to its own 47 and appeared to be driving towards a game-winning field goal. But on first down, Davis broke through and hit Wake running back Justice Ellison for a three-yard loss.

On the next play, he teamed up with defensive end Myles Murphy to sack Hartman for a four-yard loss. Hartman’s third-down pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart covered just 12 yards and the Deacons were forced to punt, ultimately sending the game into overtime.

“He was just relentless in that second half,” Goodwin said. “I thought he really stood out. His leadership on the sideline, and obviously his play out there. I think he had one of those sacks in a crucial situation or something.

“But his relentless effort, his physicality and his technique, he is as good as they come.”

After missing the last two weeks due to injury, Davis could not have scripted a better game day to return.

“I thought the guys made some big plays down the stretch,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We finished better than we played throughout the game. That was good to see, because, again, that takes a lot of mental toughness to overcome bad stuff.”

