Goodwin Ready to Set Tone for Clemson’s Linebackers, Defense

Looking Ahead to Spring Practice: Linebackers

Though today might be his first spring practice as Clemson’s new defensive coordinator, Wes Goodwin is very familiar with how important the next six weeks are to the 2022 football season--especially if the Tigers are to live up to their potential, as they are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

The upcoming 15 practices allow coaches to build a foundation that will hold through the summer workouts and into fall camp.

“Obviously, it sets the tone for the 2022 season,” Goodwin said last month on Clemson’s National Signing Day.

Unfortunately for Goodwin, he will have to set the tone without guys like James Skalski and Baylon Spector at linebacker. Both have moved on to what they hope is a long career in the NFL. Skalski had been at Clemson for six years, while Spector spent five seasons helping the Tigers.

Clemson now gets set to begin a new era at linebacker, where it is not only replacing Skalski and Spector, but longtime defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables, as well.

Obviously, it is Goodwin who replaces Venables as the Tigers’ new linebackers coach, and he is charged with finding replacements for two linebackers that have meant so much to Clemson’s defense the last five and six years.

The good news is Goodwin does have Trenton Simpson back for his junior season. Simpson already has 110 tackles in his career, including 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Last year, Simpson finished third on the team with 78 tackles from his strong side position, including second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6.0). He was also credited with breaking up three passes.

This spring, Jeremiah Trotter, Barrett Carter, Keith Maguire, LaVonta Bentley and Sergio Allen will compete to fill the voids left by Skalski and Spector at the middle and weakside linebacker positions.

“Getting everyone on the same page from a staff standpoint,” Goodwin said. “Getting Nick [Eason] up to speed on how we want to do things and tweaking things here and there. So, getting everyone on the same page and building a great foundation.”

Those are the goals for Goodwin this spring. Sounds a lot like his predecessor. And why wouldn’t he? He spent seven seasons working right alongside Venables. He is very familiar with the what the process is in the spring.

