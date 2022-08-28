Goodwin's Ready to See 'Elite' Clemson LB Trenton Simpson Tackle Immense Potential

Wes Goodwin's seen some "freaks" since he's been at Clemson.

As an off-the-field staff member, he's worked with Stephone Anthony and Isaiah Simmons, two linebackers who made big names for themselves at Clemson before heading to the NFL, which is where one of this year's big-time defenders is headed next.

In his first year as Clemson's defensive coordinator, Goodwin's got a player he thinks is of that same caliber in junior Trenton Simpson.

"He's probably in that category," Goodwin said. "Elite size, elite speed, elite athleticism and strength."

That's high praise for a player on the cusp of a monster season when the Tigers start the fall campaign against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 5. Considered one of the top linebackers in the country, Simpson is coming off of a 2021 season in which he produced six sacks and 12 tackles for a loss (both second-most on the team).

With a move from SAM linebacker to WILL, Goodwin feels like Simpson has put himself in a position to tackle his immense potential.

"I hope he has a really tremendous year," Goodwin said. "He's more than capable of it. He's really worked extremely hard this offseason and has been self-motivated to learn the WILL linebacker spot. You can tell all of his hard work from the offseason has really paid off.

"He's playing really confident and fast. There are just a few things to clean up every day but every day is a learning experience and he keeps stacking good days on top of the others. Hopefully, he can reach his best potential this year. I think it could be really special."

