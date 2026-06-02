Clemson Adds Five-Star Specialist to 2027 Class

The Clemson Tigers have been on a roll recently on the 2027 recruiting trail, earning 12 commitments over the past 15 days, and now, they've added another to that long list.

On Tuesday afternoon, punter/kicker Brandin Gallaway announced his commitment to Clemson via X (Formerly Twitter) following an official visit this past weekend. He chose the Tigers over Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Louisville and Missouri, among others.

Gallaway becomes the 20th commitment in Clemson's top-10 2027 class and the first specialist to join the fold.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound kicking specialist is rated a five-star punter and kicker, ranking as the No. 1 punter nationally and the No. 4 kicker nationally, according to Kohl's Kicking.

100% COMMITTED TO @ClemsonFB ❗️ ❗️❗️❗️



I just wanted to first and foremost thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for this incredible opportunity and guiding me thru this process. I want to also thank my family for all their support and help with my recruiting process. Lastly, I… pic.twitter.com/2RZs5DBye8 — Michael Brandin Gallaway (@BrandinGallaway) June 2, 2026

As a junior at Palmetto High School in Palmetto, Florida, Gallaway handled 19 kickoffs for 1,309 yards — a remarkable near-70-yard average — and recorded 18 touchbacks. He also punted eight times for 311 yards, averaging 38.9 yards per kick with a long of 49. On the scoring side, he was perfect on all 18 extra-point attempts, though he struggled with field goals, connecting on just 2-of-4 to finish with 24 points on the season.

Kohl's Kicking, one of, if not the most respected outlets when talking about kicker/punter prospects, also spoke very highly of the five-star talent.

"Gallaway had another dominant performance at the 2026 Kohl's National Underclassman Challenge," Kohl said. "His coordination, leg speed, and long levers allow him to be an elite talent. He won both of the day one punt competitions and was hitting at or above the 5.0-second mark all weekend."

"He is the top combo prospect in the country and was excellent in both field goals (20 points) and kickoffs (115.73 overall). Gallaway is a rare prospect and will generate buzz wherever he goes. Gallaway is currently the best K/P prospect in the 2027 class."

The addition comes at a convenient time, too. Following the departure of special teams coordinator Will Gilchrist, Clemson made a splash hire just three months ago in longtime NFL coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

For a prospect like Gallaway, arriving in a program looking to resurrect its special teams under one of football's most respected minds at the position may prove to be the perfect fit for both sides.

Looking ahead, Gallaway will compete in a specialist room alongside fifth-year punter Jack Smith, junior kicker Nolan Hauser, fifth-year kicker/punter Robert Gunn III, as well as former soccer player and redshirt sophomore Charlie Reed.