Skip to main content
Malcolm Greene is Healthy, Confident, Making Plays

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network

Malcolm Greene is Healthy, Confident, Making Plays

Junior might be playing 3 positions this season

CLEMSON, S.C. — Through the first eight days of fall camp, the Clemson coaches are seeing the old Malcolm Greene. The Malcolm Greene who is healthy, running around all over the field making plays and lifting his teammates up.

Last year was a difficult season for the cornerback. He spent most of the 2021 season banged up and missed three games. Though he was hurt, he made the most of his time.

Greene finished the year with 13 tackles, broke up two passes and had one quarterback pressure in 181 snaps.

Prior to preseason camp, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed said the main goal for his junior corner is to stay healthy. If that happens, he knows everything else will fall into place for Greene.

“What you like about Malcolm, he is going to give you everything he has, regardless if he is a hundred percent, 10 percent, you know? But right now, he is healthy,” Reed said. “That is what I want to see. I want to see the old Malcolm running around, passionate, getting the most out of his (teammates).”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

soccer

Tigers Men's Soccer Preseason Top Team

Clemson Selected 2022 Preseason ACC Men's Soccer Favorite

1 hour ago
USATSI_18876077_168387971_lowres

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Backs Up Words With Win Over Mets

Former Clemson pitcher allows just one run on three hits in Atlanta Braves' easy win over NL East-leading New York Mets on Monday night.

5 hours ago
Phil Mafah
Play

Ultimate Combo: Clemson RB Phil Mafah Beefs Up, Stays Fast

Clemson running back has pulled off an impressive task: bulking up 10 pounds without losing speed.

6 hours ago

So far so good for Greene.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reported after Saturday’s scrimmage that the 5-foot-10, 190-pound corner is running around confidently and making plays.

Greene is doing so well in fact, there is talk about him playing another position.

“He is good. He is playing corner. He is playing nickel for us. I have a lot of confidence in Malcolm,” Swinney said. “He made a couple of plays today. He is a really good leader and a very functional football player. He will probably play safety for us as well if we needed him to.”

In his first two seasons, Greene has recorded 31 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He also has 1.5 sacks, while playing the nickel and corner positions.

In 22 games, the versatile player has four starts and has 378 career snaps. Greene has broken up four passes and has one interception.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

soccer
Olympic Sports

Tigers Men's Soccer Preseason Top Team

By Zach Lentz1 hour ago
USATSI_18876077_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Backs Up Words With Win Over Mets

By Brad Senkiw5 hours ago
Phil Mafah
Football

Ultimate Combo: Clemson RB Phil Mafah Beefs Up, Stays Fast

By Brad Senkiw6 hours ago
USATSI_17329317_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Miami Dolphins Sign Former Clemson Defensive Back

By Brad Senkiw20 hours ago
Xavier Thomas
Football

Wes Goodwin says Xavier Thomas in Good State of Mind Following Injury

By Will Vandervort22 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Football

Clemson Ranked Inside of Top Four of AP Preseason Poll

By JP PriesterAug 15, 2022 12:19 PM EDT
USATSI_18834256_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Spencer Strider Takes on Rival Mets With Braves Needing Big Win

By Brad SenkiwAug 15, 2022 12:17 PM EDT
Xavier Thomas 1
Football

Latest Injury Update on Xavier Thomas

By Will VandervortAug 15, 2022 9:42 AM EDT