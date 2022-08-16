CLEMSON, S.C. — Through the first eight days of fall camp, the Clemson coaches are seeing the old Malcolm Greene. The Malcolm Greene who is healthy, running around all over the field making plays and lifting his teammates up.

Last year was a difficult season for the cornerback. He spent most of the 2021 season banged up and missed three games. Though he was hurt, he made the most of his time.

Greene finished the year with 13 tackles, broke up two passes and had one quarterback pressure in 181 snaps.

Prior to preseason camp, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed said the main goal for his junior corner is to stay healthy. If that happens, he knows everything else will fall into place for Greene.

“What you like about Malcolm, he is going to give you everything he has, regardless if he is a hundred percent, 10 percent, you know? But right now, he is healthy,” Reed said. “That is what I want to see. I want to see the old Malcolm running around, passionate, getting the most out of his (teammates).”

So far so good for Greene.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reported after Saturday’s scrimmage that the 5-foot-10, 190-pound corner is running around confidently and making plays.

Greene is doing so well in fact, there is talk about him playing another position.

“He is good. He is playing corner. He is playing nickel for us. I have a lot of confidence in Malcolm,” Swinney said. “He made a couple of plays today. He is a really good leader and a very functional football player. He will probably play safety for us as well if we needed him to.”

In his first two seasons, Greene has recorded 31 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He also has 1.5 sacks, while playing the nickel and corner positions.

In 22 games, the versatile player has four starts and has 378 career snaps. Greene has broken up four passes and has one interception.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!