Healthy Renfrow Ready for NFL Comeback, Credits Clemson in Return to Football
A true Clemson fan could never forget Tigers' legend Hunter Renfrow.
After all, he helped lead Clemson to two national championships, serving as the team’s top receiver during that historic run from 2015-18. In three national title games, he totaled 19 catches, 190 yards, and four touchdowns, including the iconic game-winner against Alabama to cap off the 2016 season.
But after a promising start to his NFL career, Renfrow entered the 2024 season without a team and largely off the radar, raising questions about whether his career had quietly come to an end.
As it turns out, the truth was much more complicated.
Renfrow had been battling ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease that caused him to drop to 150 pounds and left him struggling with constant high fevers.
Now, after a year away from the league, Renfrow is back and looking like himself again. Since joining the Carolina Panthers, he’s already been turning heads at training camp, making some tough catches and showing off the smooth route-running that once made it feel like he was always running wide-open.
In an interview with WYFF’s Mark Whiteman, Renfrow shared that he spent a lot of time at Clemson while training for his NFL return and attributed the supportive environment for helping him keep a positive outlook while recovering from a major health obstacle.
“There was a time I’d go over there [Clemson] three times a week. I’d get a workout in, play some pickleball with some of the coaches,” Renfrow said. “Just kind of getting back to the competitive nature. Having fun around football and a group of guys, it gave me some positive attitude... I don’t know if I could’ve done it without my family and Clemson right there as well.”
Spending a year away from professional football usually comes with an adjustment period, but Renfrow has already made some impressive plays at Panthers training camp and looks to have a real shot at earning a roster spot.
According to Panthers head coach Dave Canales, Renfrow is already resembling the same player who once caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in a single season with the Oakland Raiders.
“He looks great. It's the Hunter Renfrow I remember, he looks healthy. He’s really playing at top form right now, I'm really excited to have him here,” Canales said. “It’s a great story that’s unfolding right in front of our eyes.”
Although he’s only been part of the Panthers organization for just a few months, Renfrow explained that he’s already encountered some high-character individuals that motivate him to push himself, even comparing the atmosphere to his alma mater.
“Sitting through meetings yesterday, you just want to play well for those guys. They are all good people,” he said. “They talk about character first, wanting to be great outside of the building. It feels like I was just back at Clemson.”
It’s been a long road to get to this point, and he’ll have to keep proving himself to lock in a roster spot. But if he keeps this up, Renfrow’s NFL journey might just be entering its next chapter.