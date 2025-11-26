Pair of Former Clemson Standouts Sign with Panthers, Steelers
We're at the point in the NFL season when teams start dipping into free agency for reinforcements, and two former Clemson Tigers just found new homes.
On Tuesday, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad, while his former teammate, wide receiver Cornell Powell, landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Simmons most recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers during training camp, but was let go on Aug. 26 during the final round of roster cuts.
The former first-round pick is in his sixth NFL season and has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.
Simmons’ career got off to a strong start with the Cardinals, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. His best NFL season came in 2022, when he finished 99 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
He was unable to replicate his success in Arizona upon being traded to New York, starting just five games in two years. Through five seasons, he has totaled 329 tackles, 8.5 sacks and five interceptions.
During his time at Clemson, he established himself as one of the program’s top defensive players in recent history. He helped lead the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019, and earned prestigious honors like the Butkus Award while also being named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Through four seasons at Clemson, he totaled 238 tackles, 11 sacks and four interceptions.
After recently dominating the UFL, Powell has returned to football’s top ranks.
During his time in the UFL, he helped lead the DC Defenders to a UFL Championship while leading the league in receiving yards. With the win, Powell became the first player to win a NFL, UFL and NCAA Championship.
While he is yet to make his mark in the NFL, he earned two Super Bowl rings while contributing to the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Through four seasons with the Chiefs, he saw action in three games. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad before being released in February of 2025.
He spent the offseason with the Houston Texans, but was released during the final round of roster cuts.
During his time at Clemson, Powell helped the Tigers win National Championships in 2016 and 2018. His best season at Clemson came in 2020, when he earned All-ACC honors after hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.