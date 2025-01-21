Heisman Hopeful Comments About What Led Him to Clemson Tigers Football Program
It has been a busy offseason so far for the Clemson Tigers after a successful campaign in 2024.
After a down season in 2023, the Tigers bounced back nicely in 2024. The program was able to win another ACC Title and regain supremency in their conference. While they didn’t have an extended run in the College Football Playoff, making it to the dance was certainly an accomplishment.
Now, heading into 2025, expectations are high. A big reason is because of what the team is going to be bringing back on the offensive side of the ball.
As shown in 2024, the offense for Clemson has the potential to be one of the best in the country. Quarterback Cade Klubnik made the decision to return for his senior season, and he will be a Hesiman hopeful to start the campaign.
In addition to him coming back, they will also be returning their top three wide receivers and four starters on their offensive line. The stars are certainly aligning for the program to have a special season.
As the talented quarterback gets set to enter his senior season with the program, he had a moment to reflect on what brought him here.
Klubnik recently spoke about his recruiting process, going to Clemson for the Field Yates’ podcast and highlighted what made them different from other teams.
“It was very intentional conversation about wanting to know me as a person, not just about football or whatever. And just the culture of what Clemson was, and just through a phone call, I knew that was just a tiny, tiny part of what it was going to be whenever I got here. I just felt something was different.”
Adding Klubnik was a big deal for the program a few years ago. He was highly regarded as a prospect coming out of Texas, and with family roots with the Texas A&M Aggies, he easily could have stayed in his home state.
However, the Tigers were able to connect with him, and he didn’t feel like he was just another name.
Those types of comments by Klubnik are really important for the program moving forward and a reason why they have been able to compete in this new world of the NIL and transfer portal without being overly aggressive in either of those areas.
Now, as the young quarterback heads into his senior season, he will be hoping to take one more step forward with the program and become a National Champion.
With a new defensive coordinator in Tom Allen to fix up that side of the ball, the Tigers are going to be one of the best teams in the country heading into next year, led by Klubnik.