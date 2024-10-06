Highest Graded Clemson Tigers Players From Saturday's Win Over FSU
The Clemson Tigers extended their win streak with a solid night against the Florida State Seminoles and their backup quarterback.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup on Sunday. While no Tigers contributors ended up with an elite evaluation of their performance, some guys still walked out with some nice days.
The highest grade given out was to wide receiver T.J. Moore, who came in at 77.6 for the day.
Moore had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, despite running just nine routes against the Seminoles.
He's continuing to make a case that he deserves more playing time despite being a true freshman.
The Florida native was a five-star recruit out of the 2024 class and was the fourth-highest rated receiver. Ahead of him were megastars Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams, who have quickly become the faces of their programs.
Clemson has been desperate for another receiver to break out over the past few seasons, giving Cade Klubnik more options than Antonio Williams.
Moore hasn't taken a game over yet, but has flashed big-play ability as he's up to 144 yards on eight catches with two scores this year.
Switching over to the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart had the best day, receiving a 75.4 grade.
Capehart's biggest impact actually came in the passing game as he batted down two passes, disrupting Florida State backup Brock Glenn.
He did it in more than one way, as well, picking up just his second pressure of the season as a pass rusher.
As usual, his biggest grade came as a run defender. He brought down the only person to run the ball at him as he logged a stop and has yet to miss a tackle this season.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound defender is on pace for the best season of his career as a redshirt senior.
Rounding out the top three for the Tigers is the aforementioned wide receiver, Williams, who has continued his solid season as the top option for Klubnik.
The redshirt sophomore hauled in three passes for a career-high 84 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. He has now matched his total from his breakout freshman campaign.
He's been able to make an impact both as an intermediate passing target and a big play threat. He leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns.
Clemson has looked like a new team since their opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now looking like a team that should absolutely compete for a spot in the playoffs once again.