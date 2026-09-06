How Clemson Was Embarrassed by LSU in Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. — Saturday night was one to forget for the Clemson Tigers.

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s team was blown out 51-10 by No. 11 LSU, which marked Clemson’s fourth straight season-opening loss, and second straight at the hands of the Bayou Bengals.

But how did it all go down? Let’s dive in.

First Half

Clemson grabbed momentum first in the game, as cornerback Ashton Hampton came down with an interception on just the second play from scrimmage. The Tigers’ offense struggled to take advantage of the short field, but junior Nolan Hauser nailed a 49-yard field goal to get Clemson on the board.

Unfortunately for Swinney’s squad, that’s where the positives ended.

LSU scored on four of its final six drives in the first half, including a trio of touchdowns. Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt ran all over Clemson, scrambling for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Time and time again, the newest Tiger weaved through would-be tacklers, giving LSU a dual-threat option that could not be stopped.

Tight end Trey’Dez Green had his way against the Clemson linebackers and secondary, catching four passes for 58 yards in the half. Play-action fakes to running backs led to holes in the second level for the Tigers’ defense, and Leavitt took advantage of them. This unpredictability had Tom Allen’s defense on its heels all night long until Leavitt left the game late in the third quarter.

LSU roared to a 31-3 halftime advantage by dominating Clemson in the trenches. After the opening two quarters, LSU owned a dominant 217-yard advantage in the run game. The Tigers ran for 213 yards, while stuffing Clemson to a -4 yard total heading into the break.



Second Half

Leading 31-3 at halftime, LSU didn’t take its foot off the gas.

Sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. took advantage of a coverage bust in Clemson’s secondary for a 32-yard touchdown from Leavitt, stretching the LSU advantage to 38-3. Later, fellow sophomore Dilin Jones scampered in for a 12-yard touchdown run. Brazenly, head coach Lane Kiffin elected to try a two-point conversion, which failed and left the score at 44-3.

A touchdown by each team’s backups ended the scoring at 51-10.

On the other side of the ball, Swinney had turned to true freshman Tait Reynolds at quarterback. Starter Christopher Vizzina struggled during much of the first half, including throwing a 30-yard pick-six to linebacker Jordan Ross in the second quarter. Those struggles led to Reynolds’ entrance, which didn’t go much better.

The true freshman made some plays with his legs, but struggled as a dropback passer (4-6, 22 yards, sacked 3 times) against the feverish LSU pass rush. Offensive coordinator Chad Morris deployed him as an option quarterback sometimes, and as a dropback passer other times.

As Clemson continues non-conference play against Georgia Southern next Saturday night, it will be noteworthy not only who starts, but the play selection.