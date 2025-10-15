How Many Tigers Did Clemson Land on Mel Kiper's First Big Board?
The Clemson Tigers sit at 3-3 on a two-game win streak after dominating victories over North Carolina and Boston College, and as the season is about halfway over, NFL Draft projections and preliminary lists are starting to circulate even more than before.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his inaugural “Big Board” of the season, which is essentially a list of his top prospects ahead of the 2026 draft.
“A key note to please remember: This is not a mock draft or a prediction of where players will be drafted,” Kiper wrote. “These are my personal rankings based on talent – the best players based on what I'm seeing and my own evaluations.”
Kiper also noted that he will keep the list updated throughout the season, as he’s spent the last few months scouting and “watching tape on the best players eligible to get drafted.”
Clemson landed three Tigers – defensive lineman Peter Woods, defensive end T.J. Parker, and cornerback Avieon Terrell – on Kiper’s Big Board, a trio that generated significant buzz throughout the offseason.
Kiper ranks Woods as the fifth-best prospect in this draft class, behind only Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
Woods has tallied 18 tackles through six games, including 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks, in addition to three quarterback pressures and two pass breakups. He hasn’t necessarily lived up to every expectation that many people held for him coming into the season, but Kiper says he still presents what every NFL scout salivates over.
“Woods hasn't been elite in 2025, but the skill set is exactly what NFL teams covet. He just needs to finish strong over the second half of the season,” Kiper wrote. “In the pros, Woods would fit nicely at 3-technique, though he has the versatility to move around on a defensive front. He plays on the inside the majority of the time, but he also can be disruptive off the edge. His strength will intrigue a lot of NFL teams no matter where he lines up.”
The next Tiger featured is Parker at No. 15, who Kiper believes is the best outside linebacker in the class, despite being officially listed as a defensive end.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder has compiled 22 total tackles thus far this season, with 5.5 of those being tackles for loss. He’s also recorded two sacks and 14 pressures, and similar to Woods, Parker hasn’t performed at the level he did last year.
“Like teammate Peter Woods, Parker hasn't been as productive in 2025 as he was in 2024 (11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss). But there's still a lot to like in Parker's profile, and at his best, he's a sack artist,” Kiper said.
“He can play staying up or with his hand in the dirt, and he beats blockers with outstanding speed-to-power and active hands,” Kiper continued. “I love Parker's ability to make plays in pursuit; when his initial charge is thwarted, he redirects and quickly finds another way to pressure the QB.”
The third player is Terrell, who’s ranked just below Parker at No. 17. Kiper believes he is currently the second-best drraft-eligible cornerback in the nation, trailing Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy.
Terrell boasts 19 tackles, six pass breakups, and three forced fumbles on the season, and Kiper describes him as “proven cover man,” much like his brother A.J. Terrell Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons.
“Avieon is consistent and reliable in man coverage. He can flip his hips, turn and run with the fastest wideouts, and still be able to locate the ball in the air to make the play at the right moment,” Kiper wrote “He had 12 pass breakups last season, and he is limiting opponents to 3.6 yards per attempt in his direction this season (top 40 in the nation).”
The Tigers’ defense hasn’t been exactly elite, but with the talent that Clemson possesses, especially with this trio of top-20 prospects, it certainly has opportunities in the second half of the season to continue to develop as a unit.