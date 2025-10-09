How Moving DC to Sideline Helped Clemson Correct Course
The Clemson Tigers entered the 2025 season with a defense that projected to be a top-five unit in the country on paper. The group is loaded with big names and led by a prize of the offseason coaching carousel, former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen.
However, Allen’s unit struggled mightily to begin the season, being gashed repeatedly by both Georgia Tech and Syracuse to open ACC play. Following the struggles, Allen moved down to the sideline for Clemson’s game against North Carolina, and the defense gave up just 10 points. According to head coach Dabo Swinney, the difference was palpable.
“I mean, those guys were just ready to play, and I just really felt them together,” Swinney said. “Tom being down there, you know, just, I think it furthered that confidence, I think it ramped up accountability, just maybe a little bit more. So it was good. It certainly wasn’t a negative.”
“Not a negative” would be an understatement. A Tiger defense that had allowed 433 yards to Syracuse at home and 358 yards to Georgia Tech on the road gave up just 270 yards to the Tar Heels, 109 of which came in garbage time in the fourth quarter.
Now, with that said, North Carolina is far from a quality opponent. The Bill Belichick experiment in Chapel Hill has been disastrous, with the Tar Heels currently sitting at 2-3 with zero wins over FBS opponents. In fact, the two sides are exploring buyout options already, according to TarHeel247 on Twitter.
Regardless, the opportunity for a get-right game is always valuable, and it’s something the Clemson defense desperately needed after its slow start. The team played closer to its full potential than at any other point this season, something the coaching staff noticed quickly.
“I think just, I mean, they [the players] made their mind up they were going to go win the game,” Swinney said. “And I mean, just as simple as that. I was really proud of that, because I just really felt that in their mindset.”
In Clemson’s dominant first half, the Tigers outgained the Tar Heels 367-78 and jumped out to a 35-3 lead. The defensive dominance would continue for the last two quarters, too. Clemson held North Carolina to 3.2 yards per carry, 2-11 on third down, and 0-1 on fourth down.
The Tigers should be able to keep up the defensive momentum this week against Boston College, a team whose offense ranks just No. 62 in yardage and No. 55 in scoring nationally. It remains to be seen whether or not Allen’s new place on the sidelines can help the Clemson defense reach its preseason potential, but things are certainly looking up for the moment.
However, the real tests for the group will come soon, as the Tigers take on SMU, Duke, Florida State, and Louisville in a four-game stretch after this weekend’s game against Boston College.