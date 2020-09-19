SI.com
AllClemson
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. The Citadel

Zach Lentz

Even though 2020 represents the 125th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 119 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home. In 119 home openers, Clemson has a 94-17-8 record against 38 different opponents. 

Clemson has won 16 straight home openers with the last loss coming in Dabo Swinney’s first year as an assistant coach, a 30-0 loss to Georgia in 2003.

How to Watch: 

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Eric Wood) 

How to Listen:

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

Storylines:

Bryan Bresee Talks Earliest Childhood Memories, What Drew Him To Clemson

Bryan Bresee opens up about some of his childhood memories of the Clemson football program and how Brent Venables and Todd Bates helped draw him to Tigers program

JP-Priester

Tigers Hope the Fans are Loud in Death Valley

Even though there will not be the normal 81,000-plus fans inside Death Valley, K.J. Henry is hoping that the 19,000 fans that will be allowed to watch the Tigers bring the energy.

Zach Lentz

5 Clemson Freshmen to Watch Vs. The Citadel

Several of Clemson's talented freshmen class got their feet wet last week in the 37-13 win over Wake Forest, so they should be ready to produce much more in Week 2 against The Citadel.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney Not In Favor Of NCAA Extending Recruiting Dead Period

On Wednesday the NCAA once again extended the recruiting dead period limiting college coaches in person contact with potential recruits and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not a fan of the decision

JP-Priester

JP-Priester

Clemson's Tight Ends Determined to Make an Impact

Clemson's offense once against has weapons at the tight end position and the Tigers aren't afraid to use them

Christopher Hall

JP-Priester

Citadel At Clemson: Five Things To Watch For In Tigers Home Opener

Five things to watch as the No. 1 Clemson Tigers turn their attention towards FCS opponent The Citadel Bulldogs for their home opener of the 2020 season

JP-Priester

Clemson 2021 DE Commit Named One Of Nations Best Pure Pass Rushers

SI All-American has ranked the ten best pure pass rushers of the 2021 recruiting class, and Clemson commit Zaire Patterson has made the list

JP-Priester

Clemson Faces Hurdles In Attempting To Wrap Up 2021 Recruiting Class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers face an uphill battle as they try and put the finishing touches on the 2021 recruiting class

JP-Priester

Clemson Safety Lannden Zanders Continues to Turn Heads

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders continues to rise to the occasion in an expanded role, graded out well in season opener at Wake Forest

Christopher Hall

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers and The Citadel Bulldogs

Clemson will return to Death Valley for the first time in 2020 when the Tigers welcome The Citadel Bulldogs for Clemson's lone non-conference tilt of the 2020 regular season. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz