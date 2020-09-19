How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. The Citadel
Zach Lentz
Even though 2020 represents the 125th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 119 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home. In 119 home openers, Clemson has a 94-17-8 record against 38 different opponents.
Clemson has won 16 straight home openers with the last loss coming in Dabo Swinney’s first year as an assistant coach, a 30-0 loss to Georgia in 2003.
How to Watch:
TELEVISION: ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Eric Wood)
How to Listen:
RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81
Storylines:
