Clemson WR Bryant Wesco Jr. Details Recovery From Season-Ending Neck Injury

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. hauled in a deep ball on the sidelines of fall camp yesterday afternoon, and for anyone who's watched Clemson Football closely over the last year, it was a moment worth taking in.

On Friday, following day two of fall camp for the Tigers, Bryant opened up about his season-ending injury he suffered last season and the eight-month long recovery process behind the situation.

Looking back at the 2025 season, Wesco began the year on an absolute tear, racking up three 100-yard performances and totaling 31 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns through the first six games — leading the ACC in both receiving yards and touchdowns at the time.

Unfortunately, though, his sophomore campaign came to an abrupt halt during a Week 8 contest against SMU.

While returning a punt at the beginning of the third quarter, Wesco landed awkwardly on his neck/spinal area after getting tackled and flipped in the air. At first, the injury didn't look severe, as he jogged off the field; however, he never returned and was hospitalized shortly after.

"It was heartbreaking, you know. Seeing that where we were and then the season we were having, you know, finding out you're not going to be able to play six or seven more games in general is heartbreaking itself," Wesco opened up on Friday. "I was just sad I wasn't going to be able to play again, but deep down I knew I had another role to fill."

The Tigers weren't having their best year up to that point, holding a disappointing 3-3 record ahead of the contest, having entered the year as the No. 4 team in the nation. And only more salt was poured on the wound once the team lost one of their best playmakers for the remainder of the season.

The injury was serious enough that, at one point, doctors asked Wesco directly whether he even wanted to keep playing football, but the answer was easy for him.

"It was a thought," he stated. "Not much thought behind it, but just like, you know, the doctor asking if that's something I wanted to do, I was like 'Nah, I want to keep playing football.' So that's what I pursued."

From there, it was a matter of rebuilding from the ground up.

Wesco underwent surgery in November, which wasn't long after the incident. For the first month, he wasn't able to do any physical activity; no lifting, no manual labor, nothing. By the one-month mark, he was cleared to lift 10 pounds, then slowly increased the weight over time. He continued to keep an optimistic mindset throughout the process, and after six months of rehabilitation, doctors told him everything looked good and cleared him to return.

"It was just excitement from basically everybody — the team, the coaches, myself, my family," Wesco said. "And then knowing that it's a blessing to get back out here and play this sport again, even though some people don't get to after that injury."

Now, as mentioned, he's back out at practice and hasn't been shy about how much he missed it, especially the simple things.

"It feels great, not gonna lie, but it's not easy at all," he emphasized. "No conditioning can set you up for fall camp. But it's been great, I'm just so happy to get back out here and go up against the defense. Even more than anything, just be able to run routes again, get hit again. I mean, I never knew how much I missed getting hit until I wasn't getting hit anymore."

Clemson hasn't started tackling in fall camp yet, but that factor isn't weighing on Wesco's mind too much. He said the injury itself was a freak accident more than anything, not the kind of occurrence that's liable to happen again, so he's not worried about re-injuring himself once contact starts.

If anything, he believes the time away has left him better than before.

"Yeah," Wesco replied when asked if he was a better player now. "I feel like I'm stronger, you know, sharpened my craft this summer — that's all I could do. So yeah, I feel like I could be a bit more explosive this fall."

His growth hasn't come through just physical capabilities, though. With Wesco being unable to contribute on the field, he found another way to help younger teammates — by being a vocal leader. It isn't naturally who he is, he admitted, but it's the role he leaned into during the latter half of the 2025 season and this past spring.

In the long run, his vocalism should help not only his own teammates on the field, but also himself, as it can only benefit an offense built to play fast under rehired offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

"Tempo offense isn't easy, but it's definitely going to do damage to any defense we see," Wesco said. "But, just being able to snap the ball as fast as you can, get plays in fast, it's just amazing offense."

Not to mention, in an offense built around getting the ball to its playmakers however it can, his return only gives Morris more weapons to display during his first year back.

"I mean, he'll get the ball to his playmakers any way he can, just like any great offensive coordinator would. If they got a player, they're going to try to get him the ball, whether it's down the field, handing it off to him, screen — it doesn't matter."

With Clemson Football just 28 days away, it's safe to say Wesco is ready for nothing less than a major bounce-back campaign alongside fellow third-year wideout T.J. Moore, who both have a chance at hearing their names called during the 2027 NFL Draft.