Why Antonio Williams Is a Big Winner of Commander’s Stefon Diggs Signing

Former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams’ outlook with the Washington Commanders got brighter on Wednesday, despite no action by Williams himself.

Washington added four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs to its roster on a one-year, $12 million contract, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The move gives 25-year-old superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels another weapon in an offense that has playoff aspirations. While adding a veteran receiver with the reputation of Diggs could be bad news for a young receiver, it could turn into the best thing to happen to the young Williams.

After being selected in the third round with the 71st overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, the Commanders had big plans for the Clemson product’s role in the offense.

"He knows when to stop, and he knows how to adjust,” head coach Dan Quinn said of Williams on the “Sports Junkies” podcast in May. “He has awareness already like a big-time receiver. He's got great hands, great movement. He’s off to a hell of a start. We’ve got 15 rookies here, and he has definitely been one that has absolutely jumped out. He’s got a real skill about him. We’re really pumped about Antonio.”

And there is this video of Antonio Williams as well, facing Amik Robertson. The sudden change and quick cuts have been noticeable. pic.twitter.com/LwhqcruOr9 — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2026

Before the Commanders’ addition of Diggs, it appeared that Williams would be the No. 2 option in the passing game alongside 2-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin. With limited depth options at the position such as Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown, Washington had a clear need, hence the selection of Williams in the draft.

After Diggs’ signing this offseason, the team’s offense has another dimension. With the defense as a clear weak point of the roster heading into 2026, it’s expected that Daniels and the passing game will be tasked with scoring nearly 30 points per game to remain competitive in the NFC. (Washington allowed 26.5 points per game in 2025).

From the early returns, it appears that Diggs has already seen the potential that Williams possesses.

#Commanders WR Stefon Diggs on rookie WR Antonio Williams:



"14 can hoop a little bit. Young guys don’t get a name in the beginning. You just call them by their number." 😂 pic.twitter.com/nT26CrNO30 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2026

“14 can hoop a little bit,” Diggs told the media on Friday, referencing Williams. “You know, young guys don’t get a name in the beginning, you just call them by their number. He can hoop a little bit. He’s got some game. Hopefully, I can be a piece in their process that can build this team and lead this team in the right direction.”

Diggs made 85 receptions last season for the New England Patriots for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. He’ll look to reach that stage alongside the rookie Williams, who was plagued by a hamstring injury for much of 2025 at Clemson.