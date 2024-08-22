Insider Outlines Clemson’s Path to CFP if Tigers Lose to Georgia
There are certainly a few different paths that Clemson could take to make the College Football Playoffs. If they win the ACC title game, they'll earn an automatic bid.
That seems to be the easiest way to do so, as Clemson wouldn't allow the committee the opportunity to snub them.
But that's not easy. Winning the ACC, despite it not being as good as it once was, is a very tough task. Clemson, however, has the talent to get the job done.
If they don't win the ACC, how can they get in? Well, that answer is pretty simple. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic outlined it perfectly.
"Technically, Clemson’s losing to Georgia has no bearing on its chances. If the Tigers turn around and win the ACC, they’re in. But obviously, it reduces their margin for error if they do end up in the at-large pool.
"Say the Tigers lose to Georgia, go on to win at Florida State on Oct. 5 but trip up Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech and then lose in the ACC Championship Game. Now Clemson is a three-loss team with possibly only one Top 25 win. That’s not going to stack up well against other two- or three-loss candidates."
The Week 1 game against Georgia will be their toughest task. The preseason favorites to win the national championship, Georgia will again be loaded on both sides of the football.
If Clemson beats them and the other games go as planned, they should be in an excellent position.
"On the bright side: Beat Georgia and the Tigers are going to have one of the best wins of any at-large candidate in the country," Mandel wrote.
There seem to be a few realistic possibilities that could happen. If Clemson beats Georgia and only loses to Florida State, they're most likely in, even if they don't compete in the ACC Championship.
If they lose to Georgia and Florida State but beat Virginia Tech, there's an outside chance they'll get in. If the committee wants two ACC teams in, one of them will likely have at least two losses.
However, the committee could argue that if Clemson loses to Florida State and Georgia, they lost to the only two elite teams they've played against all year. How would that be enough to qualify for the CFP?
The simplest way to make the CFP is by winning the ACC. If they don't, the next easiest step is beating at least one of Georgia or Florida State and beating Virginia Tech.