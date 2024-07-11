Insider Suggests Clemson's Dabo Swinney Is No Longer An 'Untouchable' Coach
After a couple of years without making a playoff appearance, could the seat of the Clemson Tigers head coach be warming up?
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd releases 'Hot Seat Rankings' ahead of each season. It's a look at the complete landscape of college football and addresses each coach in the country. Everyone is given a number rating between zero and five. A zero means you're untouchable and a five means 'win or be fired.'
As of last year, Clemson's Dabo Swinney was given the best possible zero rating. Something has clearly changed, though, as Dodd jumped all the way to a two on the scale. That number was given an ominous 'all good... for now' descriptor.
While Swinney isn't coaching for his job this season, could things have hit the point where that could come in the near future?
The 9-4 finish during the last campaign is a sign that things have hit the lowest level in a while. It was the worst record since the 2010 season. They missed the last three college football playoffs of the four-team format.
A big reason for falling behind that people have pointed to is Swinney's refusal to take part in the transfer portal era.
While contending teams are continuing to improve their rosters outside of just development, the Tigers have stayed away. No matter which way. you feel about the portal, not putting it to use can make your job way harder.
It's a very tall task to keep up with already great teams that have talented players coming in with experience already under their belt.
Yes, things are good for now. Year after year of double-digit wins and a couple of national championship wins will give a coach some wiggle room when they finish with just nine wins. However, there's a real future where things only continue to get worse.
It might not even be the team that decides to move on. We've seen coaches opt to leave the college world for demotions at the NFL level just because they don't fit in with the new era of NIL and transfers.
If the Tigers don't improve soon, it wouldn't be shocking to see either Swinney or the school themselves start to weigh other options.