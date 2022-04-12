CLEMSON, S.C. — Since Clemson held its Pro Day last month, Andrew Booth has been one busy man.

The former Clemson cornerback, who is considered to be at first-round pick by some draft experts, has reportedly already visited four NFL teams and is expected to visit three more teams over the next few days.

One of those teams is the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Per NFL Draft Insider Jordan Schultz, Booth has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. Schultz also reported that Booth has visits scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens.

A top 30 visit is when teams host the top 30 players on their board, similar to a job interview. Players will meet with the coaches and team officials, while also conducting a physical.

Booth has already visited the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

The First-Team All-ACC cornerback declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season. During his three years at Clemson, he totaled 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), had 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery, which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown. He played in 35 games, including 15 starts.

The 2021 season was his best year as a Tiger. He recorded 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), had five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions while starting 11 games.

Before reports came out that Booth suffered a core muscle injury that will require surgery, he was projected by some to be selected in the mid-20’s of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has since slid to the end of the first-round and could be an early second-round selection.

It did not help Booth’s stock when he could not perform during Clemson’s Pro Day.