ix Clemson Tigers Featured in PFF Preseason All-ACC Team
The Clemson Tigers boast one of the most highly-touted teams in the entire country entering 2025, and their top-tier talent has been significantly reflected in most preseason polls ahead of the season.
Pro Football Focus is no different, as PFF’s Max Chadwick listed six Tigers on the 2025 PFF Preseason All-ACC Team, released earlier this week on Monday morning.
Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, junior wide receiver Antonio Williams, and sophomore wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. cracked the offensive team while junior cornerback Avieon Terrell and Clemson’s two-headed monster on the defensive line – Peter Woods and T.J. Parker – headlined the defense.
Chadwick labeled the Tigers as “easily the most talented team in the ACC,” and Clemson’s six featured contributors are double the number of players from the next best squad. Both Florida State and Miami posted three each.
After taking a considerable leap in his junior campaign last year, Klubnik is one of the most improved quarterbacks in the nation, leading up to this season. Klubnik currently holds the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +900, according to FanDuel, only sitting behind Texas sophomore quarterback Arch Manning.
Klubnik placed 102nd among all FBS quarterbacks in 2023 with a 63.9 PFF passing grade, but recorded an 87.7 passing grade in 2024, which ranked fifth in college football. Even while holding a relatively lackluster passing grade, Klubnik still managed to tally 36 passing touchdowns, good for third behind first-overall NFL draft pick Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
The senior certainly has weapons he can utilize in the passing game, as Williams and Wesco were also listed in the official 2025 All-ACC Preseason Team released in July, claiming two of the three wide receiver spots.
Williams and Wesco return as Clemson’s top two leading receivers in 2024, recording 904 yards and 708 yards through the air, respectively. Combined with sophomore T.J. Moore as their third starting receiver, hauling in passes from Klubnik, the Tigers should have an effective attack through the air.
On the other side of the football, everyone knows how elite this Clemson defense looks to be in 2025.
With three projected first-round draft picks in Terrell, Woods, and Parker, the Tigers seem to have the pieces in order to put it all together this season. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen is entering his first season at Clemson after stops at Penn State in the same role and Indiana as head coach. With a new scheme and future NFL talent scattered all over the field, Clemson should be able to clean up last year’s struggles – like its rushing defense, for example – and produce heavily improved numbers on the defensive side.
In addition to holding the most players from a singular school, Clemson also swept the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
PFF named Klubnik Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Woods earned the title of Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
The Tigers possess all of the weapons necessary to compete for a national title. They have received the praises of a vast majority of, if not close to all, media outlets ahead of 2025, with some even predicting this season to be historic for head coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Clemson kicks off the season on Aug. 30 with a primetime battle against LSU at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC, where the Tigers (Clemson, that is) have a massive opportunity to make their presence known early in the year.