Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Head Coach Urban Meyer Situation

    October 6, 2021
    Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Urban Meyer Situation

    Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.
    Author:

    Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of his head coach. 

    Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer got himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar. That set off a chain of events, multiple apologies publically and to his team, meetings with his owner and inquiries into why Meyer didn't fly home with the team following last Thursday's game at Cincinnati. 

    "He's still my head coach," Lawrence said to the NFL media during his press conference. "I still respect him, regardless of what happens. We're a team and we're figuring it out. We're all good. We had a good day of practice."

    For Lawrence, the situation is put to bed after a team meeting with Meyer, but the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and team captain of the Jaguars was still put in an awkward, and avoidable, position Wednesday. 

    During his Monday apology, Meyer inexplicably used Lawrence as an example of how he tells his players to behave off the field, referencing the quarterback's bachelor party in Las Vegas. It didn't seem to have much relevance to Meyer's situation, which is why some people questioned Meyer bringing Lawrence up in the first place. 

    "I don't have any reason to feel any type of way on my side," Lawrence said about Meyer's comments about his Vegas trip. "It's all good. I think he was just talking through some stuff and it came up. But I'm not worried about it."

    Lawrence was asked about Meyer's absence on the trip home. He said at the time, it wasn't something he was thinking about, and Lawrence added that he "didn't have an issue with it" because Meyer had family in Ohio he stayed back to see, but at the same time, Lawrence is learning how things work in the NFL. 

    Lawrence is now ready to move on to football. Jacksonville hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. He said the team is focused and ready to redeem themselves after letting last week's 24-21 loss against the Bengals get away from them. 

    “We’re a team and we’re sticking together," Lawrence said. "Just because something happens that puts a little stress on it, that doesn’t mean you give up and just go your separate ways. You figure it out and work through it. So that’s what we’re doing and I feel good about our team. Nothing’s changed. We’re still really tight. So we’re just looking forward to playing the Titans this weekend and getting back on track.”

