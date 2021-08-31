Clemson Defense Hasn't Forgotten Who They Are Heading Into Opener Against Georgia

The Tigers may be coming off a one-sided loss to Ohio State but heading into the week one matchup with Georgia James Skalski said the Clemson defense hasn't forgotten who they are or what they have been about for years.

The Tigers have not forgotten what happened the last time they stepped on the field.

Clemson was beaten badly on both lines of scrimmage in their 49-28 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State, but linebacker James Skalski said it's important to remember that it was just one game and that the Tigers are ready to prove the outcome was not an indication of what kind of season the team had or an indictment of the program in general.

"We're upset about that, but we haven't forgotten who we are and what we've been about for years now," Skalski said. "I think we're just excited to get back to it, to get back to work."

After surrendering close to 650 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes their last time out, the Clemson defense will face another formidable challenge right out of the gate against fifth-ranked Georgia. Skalski said it's a challenge the team welcomes and if the Tigers just focus on doing their jobs, the rest will take care of itself.

"They're a team that know their strengths and know how to utilize it," Skalski said. "We just got to do our job to the best of our ability and make plays when they're there to be made. That's how the game is won. A bunch of little one on ones everywhere. We just got to make the play when it's there."

The Bulldogs are led by junior quarterback J.T. Daniels, who threw for more than 1,200 yards in just four games last season.

"He looks comfortable, he can make any throw," Skalski said of Daniels. "He's a great quarterback and they got weapons all over the place. So, I think he'll be just fine back there."

Led by Zamir White, Georgia also has one of the more talented running back rooms in the country and Skalski readily admits slowing down the Bulldogs running game will be challenging.

"He's done a great job," Skalski said of White. "I've been here long enough, I've seen a lot of great ones and he's another one. And they got a committee over there. It's not just him. They got four or five dudes that can all do it, that can all be the number one dude so it's definitely a challenge for us."

Skalski grew up in Georgia, which makes the opener with the Bulldogs a little more meaningful for him. This will also be the first time the team has played in front of a stadium full of fans in well over a year, something the veteran linebacker makes this season opener that much more exciting.

"Feels like forever and, you know, it's good," Skalski said. "I think everybody's going back to normal as far as fans and it's just gonna be fun. I can't wait for the first time We're really excited that we get to go to Charlotte, we love it over there. Let's go, I mean it's awesome. I got a bunch of buddies who grew up fans of them, but a great opponent to start the season. We can't wait."

