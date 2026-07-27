Joel Klatt Details Pressure Facing Dabo Swinney in 2026 Season

Expectations for the Clemson Tigers are high once again as the 2026 season nears kickoff. After free-falling from national championship aspirations to an up-and-down 7-6 record in 2025, Dabo Swinney’s team is motivated to bounce back with a new core of players in 2026.

Lead Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt detailed where Swinney stands on his most recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show on Monday.

The former Colorado quarterback and longtime analyst sees 2026 as a major proving ground for Clemson’s program, and chose one game in particular that is pivotal for the Tigers’ status in the ACC and college football at large.

Klatt also admitted that he was among the masses who predicted Clemson to win the national championship a year ago. That take aged horrifically.

“What are we doing with Dabo?” Klatt said. “Your boy sitting in this chair last year crowned them as my preseason national champ. How about that for a pick? What a bonehead. My goodness.”

For Klatt, the biggest measuring stick for Clemson in 2026 will come in the first week of October when Miami comes to town.

“There is a huge pressure point for Dabo,” he said. “Miami in their fifth game. Clemson has run the ACC. They have dominated the ACC. Now it seems like Miami’s conference. You start to wonder to yourself, what’s the gap? What’s the margin? How wide is it? Is Miami head and shoulders above Clemson? They were a year ago. Miami’s going to be loaded again.”

The matchup with the Hurricanes will no doubt be a major challenge for a Tigers team that looks to get back on its feet this season. Despite taking multiple inexplicable losses in conference play in 2025, Miami roared all the way to the CFP National Championship Game, where they fell six points short against Indiana.

Clemson has been in that arena. Swinney led the Tigers to four national title games in five years between 2015 and 2019. But the standard has slipped.

Clemson hasn’t finished inside the AP Top 10 since 2020 – the last season superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence played for the team. With a win over Miami this season, the Tigers could show signs that they can achieve the national success that once felt inevitable.

Klatt also described how Swinney’s methods of leading the program have led to increased pressure to win at the level he once did.

“He’s been heavily criticized for not adapting to the new world of college football. He has slowly come around. I think Clemson fans at this point are saying to themselves, “We like you, but…” So that's the category he falls into.”

If Clemson stumbles early, Klatt believes that the scrutiny Swinney felt last season could only intensify.

“They open with LSU. That’s going to be tough. If that goes poorly, and then Miami goes poorly, "We like you, but..." turns into something very different.”

Clemson and LSU are 40 days out from kicking off their 2026 season in Baton Rouge. Clemson will make its first trip ever to Baton Rouge, in search of their first season-opening victory since 2022.