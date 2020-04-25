AllClemson
John Simpson Drafted By Las Vegas Raiders

JP-Priester

Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders (109th overall) in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. 

The sixth offensive lineman in Clemson history to be a consensus All-American, the Raiders are getting a player that will bring a physical presence that teams covet in offensive linemen and a guy that moves very well for his size. He has the talent to become a full-time starting guard very quickly.

"John Simpson is a big guy and mighty powerful," Clemson offensive line coach said. "He brings an athleticism to the Raiders that is very special for a guy his size. I think he’s going to help the Raiders in the run and the pass game."

Simpson became a full-time starter for the Tigers at left guard over the past two seasons, helping lead the team to a 29-1 record over that span. 

Last season, Simpson had by far his most productive year. He was a consensus All-American, being named first-team by Sporting News, AFCA, FWAA, and WCFF. The AP named him a second-team All-American. 

"John Simpson was a captain and a graduate," Dabo Swinney said. "And is as good of an offensive lineman as we’ve had come through Clemson—going on 18 years, my 18th season—as good an offensive lineman as I’ve seen here. He’s ready-made. He’s what everybody’s looking for at the next level."

In 2018, Simpson was inserted into the starting lineup permanently. He was named second AP All-ACC and third-team All-ACC, as he helped guide the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record, and a second national title in three seasons. 

As a freshman, Simpson played in nine games and logged 160 snaps, allowing just one sack. As a sophomore, his playing time almost doubled, as he was on the field for 300 snaps, and had 11 knockdown blocks.

Simpson was a four-star prospect out of Fort Dorchester High in North Charleston, S.C., and rated as the seventh-best player in the nation at his position. He was a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina after his senior season and named the Palmetto Lineman of the Year.

He chose Clemson over Florida and LSU and was a state champion in wrestling as a junior in high school. Simpson joins former teammates Hunter Renfrow and Tanner Muse out West. 

Strengths: Has the prototypical body for an interior lineman and accelerates into first contact. Quick to reset his hands and hips to get out of poorly leveraged positions. Extremely difficult for opposing defensive linemen to bull-rush. Athletic enough to get out into space and block on screen plays.

Weaknesses: Slow to come out of his stance, and his slow starts allow for head starts from up-field three techniques. Occasionally lunges when forced to block on the move. To many holding penalties and false starts. Takes inconsistent angles up to the second level. 

