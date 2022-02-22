Judge Rules Deshaun Watson's Depositions Can Begin

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Tuesday was not a good day in court for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback was declined a request by a Houston judge to delay all depositions in connection with the 22 lawsuits filed against him for sexual assault and harassment.

According to the Associated Press, Watson's defensive attorney, Rusty Hardin, asked that depositions in the case to be delayed until after the criminal investigation of the allegations against Watson concluded.

Hardin said Houston police have forwarded their findings to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and he believed a grand jury could decide in the case by April 1.

Eight of the women filed criminal complaints against Watson. The FBI is also reviewing the allegations.

“I know that Deshaun is more than willing to give his testimony and to give depositions. I’m saying, as his lawyer, I think it would be crazy to allow it until we know what’s going to happen on the criminal side,” the AP reported Hardin saying.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women accusing Watson, argued that most of his clients have given their deposition and it is only fair that Watson does the same.

“You would think that someone who’s legal team has called every one of these women liars, has criticized me and has loudly declared his completely innocence would be ready to speak publicly under oath as he originally agreed,” the AP reported Buzbee saying. “But instead, he ducks and runs for cover.”