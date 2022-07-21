K.J. Henry Loves it When He, Clemson Criticized

CHARLOTTE — K.J. Henry loves criticism.

That’s right, Clemson’s defensive end loves it, and so does his Clemson teammates.

“We see everything that is said. Every word. Every article. Every Tweet. Every Instagram posts. Every take. We see it all,” Henry said Wednesday, as Day 1 of ACC Football Kickoff wrapped up at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. “Now, we get to decide whether we care about it. Whether it means something to us. But we see it all. There is no doubt about it.”

Henry was responding to a question in which he was asked if the Tigers hear all the outside remarks from Clemson fans, fans of other teams and the media. Though Clemson is slated to be one of the favorites to win the ACC this coming season, there are some who believe the Tigers are on their way down, referring to last year’s 10-3 season as a sign of a decline.

“In this line of business, and playing the sport we do, it is about proving people right or proving people wrong,” Henry said. “That is what every opinion allows us to do. Either prove you right or prove you wrong. It is as simple as we see it, and now we are going to file it away.”

Even when things are going well, the criticism does not stop. Henry says there is always someone who thinks they know more, and they can play better, especially those select few on Twitter who like to push people around.

“It is on-going. It never stops. It is always something new. We are never going to be good enough. None of us are perfect,” Henry said. “It is amazing to see people trying to critique us on what we have been doing our whole life. We love that, though. It is kind of a kick that you get out of it. More than anything, it keeps you humble. For a lot of us it keeps that drive.”

But like Henry said, he loves it when he gets those kinds of tweets.

“There are times, if you have too much success, you think you made it,” Henry said. “There is always that one person that has five Twitter followers that is talking that smack, let you know you have not made it. You are nowhere close. You are the worst thing in America. Well, I have to prove that person wrong too. So, it always adds a new layer to everything you are doing.

“You just can’t respond to it publicly, but we see it. It is always fuel to the fire.”

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

