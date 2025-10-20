Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced for Clemson vs. Duke
The Clemson Tigers will look to get back on track at home following their open date this week, focusing on the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium. Now, the team knows what time it will be playing.
Clemson and Duke will kickoff from Death Valley at noon ET. The game will be televised on the ACC Network that Saturday.
The Tigers are looking towards making a bowl game now, with any chance of making the ACC Championship mathematically impossible. Clemson needs to win three of its last five games to secure a spot in another bowl game.
The team took a loss to the SMU Mustangs this past weekend at Memorial Stadium, losing 35-24 after trailing its opponent the entire game. The loss will now mark that Clemson has not beaten a Power Four opponent at home in over a calendar year, going back to an Oct. 19, 2024 over the Virginia Cavaliers that marked the last time the team won at home against a power school.
Last time the Tigers and Blue Devils met, it was the 2023 game at Wallace Wade Stadium where Duke shocked Clemson in the opening week on Labor Day. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his team lost 28-7, beginning the start of the Cade Klubnik era in a frustrating way.
The season ended the 12 consecutive season streak with 10 or more wins for Swinney and the team.
Since the departure of then-head coach Mike Elko, current head coach Manny Diaz has the Blue Devils trending in the right direction. Duke finished with a 9-4 record a season ago in Diaz’s first season, and the team has a 4-3 record following a 27-18 loss to Georgia Tech in Durham, North Carolina last weekend.
Both teams will look to get back on track following their open dates next weekend, meaning the two squads will be fresh, and ready, for the matchup.
Led by Tulane transfer Darien Mensah at quarterback, the Blue Devils have the most passing yards per game in the ACC with 319 yards a contest. It will be an important test on the defensive coordinator Tom Allen and the Clemson defense to limit Mensah’s time to throw, while the secondary has a tall task with dealing with the Duke recievers.
Many eyes will remain on the quarterback situation in Clemson. Swinney has an extra week to help Klubnik return from the sprained ankle he suffered against Boston College on Oct. 11. In his place, Christopher Vizzina recorded his first collegiate start for the Tigers, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
For Clemson, a win would provide reassurance of making a bowl game for its 21st consecutive season with a bowl game appearance. For its opponent, it’s a chance to put the ACC giant fully to rest for the remainder of the season, while continuing winning woes at Memorial Stadium.