What Klubnik Values About an Experienced Clemson WR Room
The Clemson Tigers head into 2025 with expectations that they’ll be in contention for another National Championship. Along with having one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Cade Klubnik, they are running it back with their wide receiving room.
Klubnik did was he could to talk up his teammates in the passing game.
“We got a great room that’s explosive, man,” Klubnik said at ACC Kickoff - the conference's media days. “They’re smart. They know the game really well. They study the game. They’re QB-friendly. They know what my reads are...and I think that’s what makes them really special.”
Clemson benefits from having multiple top receivers from last season returning for another go-around. Antonio Williams returns after having 904 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Bryant Wesco Jr. and TJ Moore, the two other wide receivers to tally at least 41 receptions and at least 650 yards, are back to provide Klubnik with multiple experienced options.
It’s a luxury that Klubnik truly gets to have for the first time. He said he felt like every year, he was dealing with young talent and a lot of year-to-year resetting. Now, he gets to run it back.
While having seasoned talent is great, having guys who have been there before is what matters most to him.
“I feel like this year, the ball’s already rolling,” he said. “We’re just taking off from where we were last year. That’s really fun. We got a lot of guys, but the leadership we have on this team is really special. When it comes to experience, talent is the first thing you think of, but I think of leadership. And these guys have been to places that isn’t necessarily comfortable.”
Another wide receiver that could re-emerge this season is Tyler Brown. After a strong freshman campaign, he missed most of last season due to injury. Klubnik said that Brown “looks electric right now.”
“The guy looks unbelievable,” he said.
Klubnik has done his best to be there for his teammates as he goes through the ups and downs of his career.
“I feel like I’ve just tried to be there for him like I wish he could be there for me,” he said. “Just trying to push him to be the best he can be. But just encouraging him every single day.”
Earlier this month, ESPN picked Brown as a sleeper pick due to the depth he provides to an already talented wide receiver room.
During his freshman year, he had 531 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He's been MIA, but he still has his share of experience to offer this Tigers' offense.
Clemson finished last season with a 10-4 record and reclaimed the ACC crown. They lost to Texas in the first round of the newly expanded College Football Playoff.