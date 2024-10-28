Latest College Football Playoff Prediction Has Clemson Playing Favorable Opponent
Since their Week 1 loss, all Clemson has done is take care of business. While their competition hasn't exactly been challenging, kudos to Clemson for doing what they've needed.
There have been many instances of college football teams being upset against lesser opponents during the year, but Clemson has been ready to go every step of the way.
6-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC with a favorable schedule moving forward, Clemson looks to be in a healthy position to make the College Football Playoff.
It remains uncertain if the committee will put two ACC teams in the College Football Playoff bracket, so Clemson needs to focus on winning the ACC Title Game.
If they were to go 11-1 in the regular season with a loss in the conference championship game, the logical thing would be for them to make the bracket.
However, there will be SEC bias and it could hurt Clemson's chances of being one of the final 12 teams.
If they win the ACC Championship Game, they'd earn an automatic bid to the CFP.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN has both Clemson and Miami making it. He has Clemson as a No. 8 seed, while Miami came in at No. 3 in his latest prediction.
Schlabach predicted Clemson would play Indiana at Death Valley in the opening round.
"Thanks for getting on the Indiana bus, Kyle. It's about time. The Hoosiers have been unbelievably good under first-year coach Curt Cignetti, even after losing starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke this past week. Backup Tayven Jackson played well enough in a 31-17 win over Washington. The Hoosiers get Michigan State (road) and Michigan (home) before their ultimate test at Ohio State on Nov. 23. This was the most difficult week to hand out the final at-large berths. I went with Clemson, Indiana, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. It could have easily been Tennessee, Iowa State or Pitt (are we talking about the Panthers enough?)."
Indiana has played well, but their schedule has been as easy as it gets for a P4 program. They haven't played a good team in the Big Ten yet and won't until the end of November when they take on Ohio State.
In a game Indiana will likely lose, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Hoosiers would get in unless they won the Big Ten Title Game.
if it plays out that way, Clemson should kiss the ground. Indiana would be as easy of a first round opponent as they could have.