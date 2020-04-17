Lawrence Named First Team All-Decade; Watson Snubbed

MaxPreps recently released their list of All-Decade teams made up of 100 former players that, "features Heisman Trophy winners, college football national champions, impact players in the NFL and recruits from the Class of 2020 prepped to be the next marquee names."

These teams were divided into the traditional first team, second team and third team.

The Clemson Tigers placed two players on the first team list: quarterback Trevor Lawrence and former punter Bradley Pinion.

Lawrence finished his high school career as the all-time passing leader in the state of Georgia, amassing 13,908 yards and 161 touchdown passes. Lawrence was the No. 1 player in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 2 player by ESPN, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals, No. 1 player in Georgia by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 2 player by ESPN. He was also named the USA Today National Offensive Player-of-the-Year, U.S. Army All-American Game participant, U.S. Army Player-of-the-Year and Gatorade Player-of-the-Year in Georgia as a junior and senior

Pinion was rated as the No. 1 punter in the nation by 247Sports.com. No. 3 kicker in the nation by ESPN, the No. 4 kicker in the nation by Rivals.com, the No. 6 kicker in the nation by Scout.com and averaged 46.1 yards per punt as a senior at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

True freshman DJ Uiagalelei was named second team quarterback.

Uiagalelei was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the nation, the best quarterback and best player in California by PrepStar. He was also ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the top quarterback and top player in California. 247Sports ranked him the No. 2 overall player in the nation, the top prostyle quarterback and top player from California.

Uiagalelei threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career and had 127 career touchdowns against just 11 interceptions.

Joining Uiagalelei on the second team is former Tiger offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt.

Hyatt was the No. 8 player and No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation by Scout.com, No. 22 player and No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.com (sixth-best signee entering the ACC) and the No. 16 player and No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player in Georgia by ESPN.

Former Tiger quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the third team offense quarterback.

Watson was rated as the No. 3 player in the nation by Tom Lemming, the No. 16 player and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by ESPN and the No. 31 player and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 2 player in Georgia by Rivals.com. Watson finished his high school career setting state career records for total offense yards (17,134) and total touchdowns (218).

Joining Watson on the third team are former Tiger Dexter Lawrence and current Tiger Bryan Bresee.

Lawrence was one of the highest rated five-star recruits in Clemson history. A first-team USA Today All-American, he was listed as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals and 247Sports.com, the highest ranking in history for a Clemson signee by the latter.

Bresee was listed as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also called him the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in the state of Maryland, and ranked as the top overall player in the nation by Rivals.com.