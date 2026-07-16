Mike Norvell, Tony Elliott Praise Clemson's Chad Morris Hire at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris received high praise from multiple conference rivals during Wednesday afternoon’s ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was complimentary of Morris, with whom he has a previous relationship.

“I have a lot of respect for Chad,” he said. “We worked together (in 2010) at Tulsa. There are a lot of connecting pieces and friendship (between us). I know he’ll do a great job. Being back at Clemson—it’s one of those full-circle moments. I know he’ll do a wonderful job at preparing their group for the season.”

Later in the afternoon, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott had more words of encouragement for Clemson’s new playcaller.

“I was like, man, are you sure that’s what you want to do?” Elliott said. “Don’t you enjoy traveling around and watching Chandler (Morris) play? I can tell you that Chad is an unbelievable person, and he is a football coach. He is a competitor. He loves to coach, he loves everything about it. I can easily see how when that opportunity presented itself, he could take advantage (of it).

Elliott also laid out a potential storyline that could be among the best in ACC history, if the two teams make the ACC Championship in December.

“I’m happy for him and happy for Coach Swinney. I could tell that he was in a good place once he was able to make that hire. Hopefully it works out. How cool would that be, for both of us to be back in Charlotte?”

Elliott and Morris were a part of Clemson’s staff during the program’s rise to a national power from 2011 to 2014. The Tigers went 42-11 during that period, which included an ACC title and bowl wins over LSU, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Elliott revitalized Virginia in 2025, winning a school-record 11 games and earning a No. 16 final AP Poll ranking, the program’s first year-end ranking since 2004.

Morris’ hire has been scrutinized by both national and local pundits, with many seeing the decision to make a (virtual) in-house promotion as not sufficient to address Clemson’s offensive issues. There have been questions about Morris’ offense scheme, the flexibility of that scheme, and Swinney’s insistence that the team’s offensive approach avoid sweeping changes.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Clemson will speak at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown on Day 2 of the event along with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. Junior linebacker Sammy Brown, senior edge rusher Will Heldt, and senior tight end Olsen Patt-Henry will be in attendance along with head coach Dabo Swinney.