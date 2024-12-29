Minnesota Vikings Select Clemson Tigers Defensive Lineman in NFL Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers had a strong campaign in 2024, and they will now be looking forward to taking another big step forward.
After years of being a National Title contender, the Tigers have taken a bit of a step back in that area in recent years. While the program has still been solid, they haven’t quite been elite.
With the landscape of college football being very different now in terms of NIL and the transfer portal, Clemson has been a little slow to keep up. That has changed of late with the Tigers getting two good players already in the portal this season.
While the program is thinking about 2025, some of its seniors are starting to prepare for the next level. One of those players is defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. The senior defensive tackle will be heading to the next level and could be a solid contributor.
Recently, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network released a complete seven-round mock draft. He had Capehart going to the Minnesota Vikings with the 97th overall pick.
“Without a second-round pick, the Vikings will need to get creative with their other selections to round out their roster. DeMonte Capehart has tremendous arm length with large hands, and he’s a powerful run defender who can eat up gaps with flashes of burst and quickness on passing downs.”
The Vikings have had an excellent campaign in 2024, which has shocked the league. The rise of Sam Darnold as a franchise quarterback has propelled Minnesota into the elite of the conference.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings are really strong, led by Darnold and Justin Jefferson. However, they do have some issues on the defensive side of the ball.
With a lack of draft picks, they will be looking for players who can step in and contribute right away. Capehart is that type of player in the middle of the line. While he might not be an impact playmaker at the position, he is well over 300lbs and can help stuff the run.
For Minnesota, adding a player like that in the middle rounds would be a good get. While Capehart will likely never be an All-Pro player, he’s got the size and skill to help at the next level right away. Since the Vikings are now in a win-now mode all of a sudden, that provides a lot of value.