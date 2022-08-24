More Similarities Than Differences With Clemson's Three-Headed Monster at RB

When it comes to running the ball, Clemson will once again have multiple options in 2022.

The Tigers boast arguably one of the more talented running back rooms in the country, which includes Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah at the top of the depth chart.

For Clemson, it all starts with Shipley, who's quickly grown into one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball. The sophomore back made his mark during his freshman campaign, leading the team in rushing yards (747) and rushing touchdowns (11), despite missing three games with an injury and playing banged up in several others. He also missed the entire spring.

"You start with Will and he's just a tough hard-nosed leader," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "Very physical, just hard to tackle and he can do it all. He's got great hands. He's got great protection responsibilities and understands the big picture. That's what's very impressive about a young guy. He's only been here for a year and a half. He understands the big picture very, very well.

Pace is the most experienced of the three, and led Clemson with 6.2 YPC last season. Like Shipley, the junior back also dealt with an injury in 2021 causing him to miss two games, as well as the spring. However, exiting fall camp Pace is now fully healthy and ready to go.

"Kobe, he's got some really good experience," Streeter said. "He's awesome with his vision in making north-south cuts when he needs to and not losing ground, and not going east and west. Very dependable guy. Very, very good running back."

Then there's Mafah. After taking all of the first-team reps in the spring, the sophomore back has taken a huge jump in his development, fully earning the trust of the coaching staff in the process.

"Then you got Phil Mafah; obviously took all the reps in the spring," Streeter said. "Got so much better with understanding the big picture. But Phil, heck he's been anywhere from 220 to 230 and he can do it all. He really can. I feel I trust him in every situation."

While there are some similarities when comparing the three running backs, there are also some notable differences, as each brings a unique set of skills to the field. Something that should bode well for the Clemson offense in 2022.

"There's probably more similarities of the three than differences," Streeter said.

