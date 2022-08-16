Ultimate Combo: Clemson RB Phil Mafah Beefs Up, Stays Fast

CLEMSON, S.C. — Phil Mafah is living the dream for all of us.

The Clemson running back is completing the ultimate combination: packing on pounds with zero regrets. According to offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, Mafah has bulked up without losing his speed.

"Phil Mafah, I think he's around 230 pounds right now but he can move just as well or better than he did when he weighed 220," Streeter said. "That's a perfect example of a guy that just put in the work."

That's all it takes, folks. Well, hard work and God-given ability. Mafah, a Loganville, Georgia, native, has both going for him. He took all the No. 1 running back reps in the spring, improved his game and showed up to fall camp in great shape a year after rushing for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries as a true freshman.

"Every running back has a different weight they feel confident in," Streeter said. "I think, No. 1 is, can they maintain their speed or even become faster and gain weight. If they can do that then great."

This fall, Mafah's in a running back rotation with Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, who actually did the opposite of Mafah this offseason. Pace went from 210 a year ago to 205.

"Kobe might have had to slim down just a touch, a pound here or there to feel confident and more comfortable," Streeter said. "It doesn't mean that he's not getting stronger and getting leaner and just feeling more confident."

