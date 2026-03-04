Most Underrated Player At Each Position on Offense Going Into Clemson's Spring Practices

We are now several days into spring practice, and the Clemson Tigers will continue to shape their depth charts as the temperatures heat up.

Spring ball will go all the way until March 30, with the game inside Memorial Stadium that is open to the public occurring on Saturday, March 28. It is here that some of the best performers from the month of practices make a name for themselves, potentially becoming fan-favorites or players that eventually see snaps in the fall.

But who are those players this season? Here is what we think, starting with the offense, which is under the control of new offensive coordinator Chad Morris once again.

Quarterback: Tait Reynolds

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) during the first Spring football practice open to media in Clemson, SC Friday, Feb 27, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson’s quarterback battle has begun, but if there’s one that has caught the eye of many, it’s true freshman Tait Reynolds. It’s because of the new Tiger’s size that has been the talk when the media can attend practices.

Clemson’s new No. 2 Tait Reynolds looks like he’s been in college for four years already pic.twitter.com/OV86UVgFZl — Nic Painter (@PainterNic) February 27, 2026

The Tigers brought in two freshmen, him and Brock Bradley, but Reynolds has been described as a “unicorn” by head coach Dabo Swinney in weeks past. Even Morris has a lot of good to say about him.

“Obviously, Tait, he does have a live arm, thick; he’s just a big guy, but again, he’s processing the whole thing as well,” he said. “Like I said, there’s been some really good things that they’ve all done.”

If a big play is made by that live arm of Reynolds in the spring game, expect Clemson fans to bring him up in starting quarterback talk if nobody has pulled away by then.

Running Back: Jay Haynes

Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Jay Haynes (26) returns a kickoff against The Citadel Bulldogs during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Sitting behind Clemson starter Phil Mafah in 2024, Haynes was the second-string running back before suffering a season-ending injury returning a kick in the Tigers’ ACC Championship win that December.

Now, he’s back, activated a redshirt, and is ready to contest for the starting spot.

“If you really look at his production, he was a productive player and kind of on his way, and then obviously, that was a really bad injury that he had in the championship game,” Swinney said about Haynes, “and so it’s been a lot from him working his way back.

Haynes is actually the running back with the most yards on the ground out of the room, and if Clemson decides to go to experience over talents like Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume, we could see the breakout that we were expecting last season if he wasn’t injured.

Wide Receiver: Tyler Brown

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) runs with the ball against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In the 2023 season, Tyler Brown led the team in receptions and receiving yards en route to a Freshman All-American honor in his first season at Clemson. With the departure of Antonio Williams to the NFL Draft, there’s a great chance that Brown could be the slot guy going forward.

The trio of freshmen wide receivers obviously looms behind the Greenville, South Carolina, native, but if Swinney decides to go with experience to come out to begin the season, it’s an opportunity that Brown could take advantage of. He did lead the team in receptions with four catches against LSU in the opening game as well.

Only time will tell, but if Brown gets the starts, there’s always the chance of reverting to the Freshman All-American caliber that we saw three years ago.

Tight End: Logan Brooking

Clemson tight end Logan Brooking (7) scores a touchdown against Furman during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morris said that there was “great talent” in the room, and behind the familiar faces of Christian Bentancur and Olsen Patt-Henry, redshirt freshman Logan Brooking can break through, similar to how Bentancur did in 2025.

He didn’t see a lot of the field, but made the most of his offensive snaps by catching a four-year touchdown pass from Chris Denson against Furman on Senior Day in November. In addition, while speaking to the media last week, he believes that he has the skills that can bring him to see snaps this year.

“I’m a really well-developed, all-around kind of tight end. I mean, I still got a lot of work to do, don’t get me wrong, but I think I’ve got the potential to be an every-down kind of tight end.

Brooking was ranked as high as the No. 14 tight end in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN, and he will look to show that potential when he takes the field next season.

Offensive Lineman: Elyjah Thurmon

Clemson offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon (52) during the first day of Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility at the Allen N. Reeves football complex in Clemson S.C. Wednesday, February 28, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

With so much turmoil on the offensive line this offseason, losing four starters, it’s imperative that Swinney has a guy who can play many different spots on the offensive line.

Look no further than redshirt sophomore Elyjah Thurmon, who can actually do it all.

“You know, Elyjah Thurmon’s a five-position guy,” Swinney said. “He’s a true five-position guy. Very few guys like that in college football have played five positions, in his career in high school and so forth.”

A former four-star who's seen snaps both in 2024-25, expect Thurmon to be back to full strength after a lingering injury kept him out a majority of the season. However, also expect him to contribute wherever needed on the offensive line going into 2026, and it could be in multiple positions.