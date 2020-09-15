SI.com
AllClemson
Murphy, Bresee Garner Praise from Clemson DC Brent Venables

Christopher Hall

Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables said he was pretty nervous before the game Saturday night. In the end, though, he was pleased with how the team pulled through in the opener and was encouraged with the poise of his freshman. 

He felt the effort Saturday was terrific and noticed a marked improvement from some of his returners. Additionally, he thought the team played aggressively and was physical in the trenches. 

"Super proud of those guys. They didn't play perfectly, but they didn't need to. They took control of the game in the first half," Venables said. "We got a lot of things we can get better, but I think we have the chance to be a really good unit by the year's end," 

Newcomers Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy made their presence felt on the defensive line. Bresee record two tackles and his first career sack while Murphy led the team with seven total tackles and two sacks.

"You don't see a guy like Myles Muprhy very much, that goes without saying," Venables said. You take a guy like Dexter Lawerence who as game-ready as we've had and those guys would fit right in there."

Head coach Dabo Swinney told Venables that Murphy is one of those guys you just add water to and he just has that 'it factor'. 

"You know it when you see it. But with both Bryan and Myles in particular, both guys have a super attitude first and foremost,' Venables said. "Their mind is right, they are workers, quick learners, little egos, and are just great teammates." 

Venables said it normally doesn't take too long to notice when those special type players come around and he always looks for both the physical and skill development. 

"After the first day or two in pads, they always kind of stand out. They always look in shorts," he said. "But the physical side of it, once you put the pads on and they're still standing out, that's when you definitively know." 

