SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Swinney Pleased With 'clean game' in Opener

Christopher Hall

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of positives to pull from Saturday night's 37-17 win over Wake Forest. 

In Sunday's teleconference, Swinney said he was pleased with how the Tigers performed on both sides of the ball. 

The offense racked up 561 yards of total offense and after settling in during the first quarter, the offense was able to move the ball well. Travis Etienne picked up where he left off in 2019 with a 100-yard performance--a record-setting 18th of his career. 

"I mean offensively our tempo was amazing. We had 82 plays, 561 yards, 19 guys touched the ball. It was a lot of fun to see so many guys be involved," Swinney said. 

Swinney felt Lawrence did a good job of being the leader his team needs. Outside of taking an unnecessary sack on the game's first drive, he felt Lawrence made good decisions throughout the night.

"Trevor had the most passing yards for an opener. He was 22-of-28 for 351 yards and 79 percent. He missed one wide open and had two drops so he was a couple plays from being 25-of-28," Swinney said. 

Swinney was 'super proud' of how the offensive line performed reiterating the early sack was on Lawrence and not his revamped offensive line. 

"Man, they played really well. They did a great job of catching movement. Our protection was excellent. That group is going to be really, really good. 

The Clemson head coach was also happy to see his senior running back in good shape and making history in the season-opening win. He commended the offense on its red zone efficiency where the Tigers were five-for-five on the night. The special teams unit was also impressive as B.T. Potter converted on a trio of field goals.  

Playing without three probable starters on defense in Mario Goodrich, Justin Foster, and Derion Kendrick, the defense had an overall solid opening performance as well. The Tiger defense, which included early appearances from freshmen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, pitched a shutout in the opening half. 

"A lot of good things there from our first group. Our new key guys that we are going to be counting on, a lot of good stuff," Swinney said. "They averaged 1.1 yards per rush, six sacks, 11 tackles for loss. I thought we did a great job of controlling the line and did a good job on third down," he said. 

Swinney said if there were any negatives from that side of the ball it was the lack of forcing turnovers. 

"We turned a couple of guys loose. Had a couple of mental errors here or there and a couple of bad penalties but I thought our effort was tremendous," Swinney said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Dabo Swinney on Clemson's First Game: "it is all good"; Two Tigers Have MRIs Sunday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles Saturday night after the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest, and that mood was not diminished at all as he met with the media for his weekly Sunday teleconference.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned About Clemson in Week 1

There was a lot of good but some not so good mixed in throughout Clemson's first game of the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen DL 'Got Known' In Clemson Win Over Wake

Clemson DE K.J. Henry was happy to see Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee get themselves known by the rest of the nation in the Tigers season opening win over Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Travis Etienne Surpasses Century Mark, Sets a New Clemson Record

Clemson's Travis Etienne grateful to take the field again, leads Tigers with 100-yard performance in 37-13 win in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

Injury Report: Clemson Awaits Update on Davis, Dixon Held Out at Wake

Clemson had several players stay home in the Week 1 game at Wake Forest, but no reason was given for their absence while Tyler Davis suffered an injury during the game.

Brad Senkiw

Tony Elliott Pleased With Running Game in Season Opener

Clemson's Travis Etienne surpasses the century mark, freshman Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace show flashes of potential in the season opener

Christopher Hall

Position Grades From Clemson's 37-13 Win over Wake Forest

Top ranked Clemson cruised by Wake Forest 37-13 on Saturday night and on the day after All Clemson grades out each position group for the Tigers

JP-Priester

Chalk Scores First Career Touchdown in Rout of Wake Forest

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reacts to his tight ends' performance in Saturday's 37-13 triumph at Wake Forest.

Christopher Hall