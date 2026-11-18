On Tuesday afternoon, there wasn’t anybody talked about in college football more than Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. However, most of it was in a negative manner than a positive one.

Swinney promised another national championship by the 2031 season, which caused a ripple effect across social media with plenty of people issuing their thoughts on the given matter. From local to national media, the consensus was the same.

Let’s start with Yahoo Sports senior writer Dan Wolken, who took his thoughts to the Jim Rome Show by saying a “course correction” is needed. If not, it could lead to Swinney’s demise, and it’s up to him to complete that adjustment.

"He seems to keep leaning on his resume, but I know people in the administration at Clemson are worried about what is going to happen if there's not a course correction. I know that firing him is on the table, but it's also $57M."@DanWolken on Dabo Swinney's future at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/cOwMHmTBcb — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 17, 2026

National college football analyst for ESPN, Josh Pate, who has said on his podcast that he has tremendous respect for Swinney, struggled to get behind his idea as well with a gif reacting to it.

On3’s Andy Staples was confused by Swinney’s comments from the press conference, saying that he is either looking to cause chaos or see his athletic department intervene with what’s to come in the future.

This sounds like a man either at odds with reality or daring his administration to do something. pic.twitter.com/cLlzyNLjZj — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) November 17, 2026

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“I think that personnel issues or mistakes, as a result of maybe being loyal, are symptoms of things that went wrong already,” On3’s Ari Wasserman added on Andy & Ari, a daily On3 college football podcast.

Another analyst, On3’s J.D. PicKell, who is in support of Swinney in the way that he develops culture and raises student-athletes, was critical of a different quote that he had. Swinney said that “winning is winning” when referring to the success pre-NIL and post-NIL. It’s now been more than eight seasons since Clemson has lifted the national championship trophy.

After the loss to LSU the next year, the Tigers haven’t gotten close since.

“When you keep telling me about your national championship, and we haven’t won one here in a very hot minute, do you see how this looks?” PicKell said. “Do you see how this sounds?

However, there’s a counter argument here with one person: keynote speaker and author Jon Gordon.

Gordon says that he “bring out the best in his players”, adding that “he is more driven to win than ever.” He believes that a general manager, with how old Swinney is, will help get Clemson back to the national stage.

As someone who knows Dabo very well and has worked with him for the past 14 years since 2012 and have seen the ride up an temporary downturn I can say that I disagree wholeheartedly with this take and many other calls saying Dabo should be fired. It’s comical that you think a two… https://t.co/eWPzXWBJvF — Jon Gordon (@JonGordon11) November 18, 2026

As you can see, most of the national media has a stance on where Swinney belongs, having a large amount of respect but needing results quickly to believe him. If Clemson begins to win those games in seasons to come, maybe the national perspective will change.

This offseason will tell all though, and the Tigers will have plenty of scrutiny to make those changes.