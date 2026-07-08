National Media Sounds Off On Clemson Tigers Prediction in ACC

The ACC has a chance to have a season that marks the changing of the guard. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will look to prevent that.

July means that more predictions will come into the 2026 season of college football, and ESPN’s Bill Connelly gave his thoughts on where the ACC will end up at the end of this season. From looking at retention rates to returning production, plenty of analytics were looked into for this ranking.

There’s a quirk on this list, involving a team that bounces around the ACC yet doesn’t play in the conference in football. Of course, that is Notre Dame.

Looking at Connelly’s list brings up an interesting point: Clemson’s offseason last season and this season are completely different.

The Tigers are in the bottom half of the standings when it comes to retention rate. Clemson is only returning 53% of its production, which is 60th in the country. Meanwhile, the top five retained production rates are within the top 35 in the country. For the program, it means that its identity will be completely the opposite of what people said last year.

Clemson will be a group without a fully-known quarterback in 2026, while plenty of names and transfers should arise throughout the year.

So, Swinney will see a handful of tight-knit groups. On the other hand, one of the groups he will see, Miami, is third-lowest at just 49%. The Tigers will see the Hurricanes on Oct. 3, and the chemistry will be key inside a loud Memorial Stadium.

When it comes to the projections, excluding Notre Dame, the Tigers are predicted to finish second in the ACC, of course, behind Miami. However, it’s not the wide amount of points that is splitting the two programs; it’s the number of teams that are closely following behind Clemson.

Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech and Florida State are all five SP+ points behind, an advanced analytics for program success. That’s a slim margin.

Since Mario Cristobal has been at the helm of the Hurricanes, the program has also not won an ACC Championship. While every streak can change, it’s innocent until proven guilty here.

However, Connelly says that his SP+ about Clemson is “more optimistic” than what the general media believes next season. It’s an agreeable case, especially when Swinney is at his best when nobody is talking about how good his teams could be.

Yes, there’s plenty of unknown with this roster, and we only have a spring game with plenty of injuries to examine it with. Clemson has a 94.2% chance to win six games while having a 2.9% chance to win 11. The Tigers are predicted to have 5.1 conference wins, just missing the ACC Championship due to the likes of Louisville and SMU.

However, numbers are numbers. If Clemson fans know anything from last year, it’s that it’s not always the analytics that will tell the story.

Because the football will tell another.