NCAA Insider Predicts Clemson Not to Finish Anywhere Near Top of ACC Standings
Any year that doesn't end in a national championship for Clemson is typically viewed as a disappointment. They're coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, which poses worries about how they'll play in 2024.
If Clemson doesn't have the year they're looking to have, there could be massive changes coming. It might sound crazy to say that Dabo Swinney could have to go if they don't play well, but something has to change.
Perhaps another down campaign would make Swinney hit the portal, which isn't the worst scenario in some ways.
At the very least, Clemson needs to be in a position to win the ACC. If they win the ACC, they'll have a chance to play in the College Football Playoffs. Losing in the first round of the CFP wouldn't be considered a success, but it'd be a step in the right direction after last year.
However, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic doesn't believe that'll be the case, predicting Clemson to finish fourth in the ACC.
"The Tigers to their credit rebounded from a brutal 4-4 start to last season to win their last five, with running back Phil Mafah breaking out as a home-run threat. And the defense will be very good once again. But another year went by without Dabo Swinney plugging any holes on his roster. FSU and Miami sure did."
There isn't a clear favorite in the ACC. Florida State is considered the best team in the conference after what they did in 2023, but this is a much different Seminoles team than it was then.
Mandel has Miami and Virginia Tech ahead of Clemson, which is questionable for multiple reasons. Miami is expected to be an above-average team, as is Virginia Tech, but history would suggest that Clemson should find success against them.
They'll only play Virginia Tech and that game could be the deciding factor on who plays in the ACC title game.
Mandel has them finished 6-2 in the ACC and 9-3 overall. Clemson does play Florida State, so perhaps he believes their three losses will be against them, Virginia Tech, and Georgia to start the season.
If they were to lose three games, the chances of making the College Football Playoffs seem low. There might be a three-loss team that sneaks in, but their resume wouldn't be great, considering their three losses would be against the three best teams they'll play.