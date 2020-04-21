NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's Class of 2013

The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, when several Clemson Tigers will have their names called and dreams come true.

"Wide Receiver U" got its start in the 2013 draft when the Houston Texans selected DeAndre Hopkins with the 27th overall pick. Hopkins selection paved the way for eight future Tigers to be drafted including first-round picks Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams.

Hopkins was also the first Clemson player to be selected in the first round since C.J. Spiller in 2010.

Best pro career: Hopkins just finished his seventh NFL season, all with the Houston Texans. He started all but two games over that time and amassed 632 catches, 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2017 and 2018. This past offseason he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Quotable: "I was nervous but once it got down to Draft Day, I prayed about it but I really wasn't worried too much about it. If I went first round or seventh round, I was going to come in prepared to play no matter where I went." - Hopkins

Historical note: Clemson had four players drafted in the 2013 draft. All four were born in South Carolina and played high school football in the state. Hopkins (Daniel), Malliciah Goodman (West Florence), Jonathan Meeks (Rock Hill) and Andre Ellington (Berkeley).

Fast Starter: Running back Andre Ellington was selected in the sixth round (187 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals. His rookie year, Ellington had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns while starting just one game. The following season he started 12 games and had 1,055 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. Prior to the draft the Sporting News projected Ellington to Tampa Bay in the third round.

Win Some, Lose Some: Defensive End Malliciah Goodman was selected in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons. Bleacher Report's Scott Carasik gave the Falcons an A+ grade for the pick calling Goodman an awesome selection. Goodman played four seasons with the Falcons and Seahawks, recording just 29 combined tackles.

Other Tigers Drafted: Jonathan Meeks (fifth round)