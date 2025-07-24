Former Clemson DL Views Length of NFL Career as 'A Blessing'
Grady Jarrett's decade-long tenure in Atlanta came to an end when the Atlanta Falcons cut him back in March. The former Clemson Tigers defensive lineman signed with the Chicago Bears just a few hours after he was released.
On Monday, Jarrett addressed the Chicago media ahead of training camp, stating how grateful he was to get another year in the pros.
“Making it past 10 seasons is a blessing within itself. And to be able to step on the other side of 10 and be able to play for season 11 is another blessing,” Jarrett said.
Jarrett’s 10 years in the red and black left a mark on the franchise. He was drafted out of Clemson in 2015 with the 137th overall pick in the fifth round. His NFL.com draft profile had him listed as “undersized,” and there were concerns about his viability in the league.
Now here he is, a 10-year NFL vet, heading into his 11th season. Jarrett is sixth all-time on the Atlanta Falcons leaderboard in sacks with 36.5. He is third all-time in tackles for a loss with 77, just one behind second-place John Abraham. Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Second Team All-Pro.
What Falcons fans will most remember Jarrett for is his stellar performance in Super Bowl 51. Jarrett is one of only four players to record three or more sacks in a Super Bowl, and could have won Super Bowl MVP had Atlanta held on to win it.
During his time in Atlanta, the Falcons went to the playoffs twice and won three playoff games. Now the veteran defensive tackle is looking to give Chicago his most valuable skill: his unparalleled work ethic and motor.
“And that’s going to be my goal day in and day out. Work harder than I ever have to be my best version. I’m still chasing that every day,” Jarrett said.
No one can deny that Grady Jarrett works hard. Former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had nothing but praise for Jarrett, saying that “he’s everything coaches look for in a player,” from on-field play to how he practices.
Jarrett played 48 for Clemson during his college career. He made 144 tackeles, talled five and half sacks and force three fumbles, two of which he recovered.