Notable Clemson Wideout Questionable to Play vs. Syracuse

Clemson football will have to wait another day to see if one of its standout players will be able to play in upstate New York this weekend, according to the ACC’s mandatory injury report.

On Thursday, Tigers’ wide receiver Tyler Brown will remain questionable on the injury report, coming as a surprise to many after never being hinted at with an injury until Wednesday’s initial report.

Clemson WR Tyler Brown remains questionable on the ACC's mandatory injury report.



So does Syracuse starting QB Steve Angeli. pic.twitter.com/vcUfKRY8NC — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) November 6, 2026

Despite fighting lingering injuries since his true freshman season, 2026 has been a year of success for the Greenville native, constantly being a target of true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds in late-down situations. He is second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, with 36 catches and 332 yards.

Going into this matchup with the Orange, head coach Dabo Swinney will be without a critical number of players who have seen significant snaps over the course of the season. Clemson will already be without center Harris Sewell, running back Gideon Davidson and linebacker Kobe McCloud, among others who have been on the injured list for quite some time.

However, the Tigers aren’t the only team in this game without a plethora of injuries.

Syracuse already has six players out as well, including both second and third-string quarterbacks: Malachi Nelson and Amari Odom. The Orange’s starter, Steve Angeli, has remained questionable to play over the last two injury reports. If Angeli plays on Saturday, perhaps he won’t be 100% against this Tiger defense.

Overall, it’s expected to be two banged-up groups in an ACC affair in the Empire State, with both coming off significant wins. Clemson took down Florida State in Tallahassee, while the Orange were victorious against No. 19 SMU at home. A win from the Tigers would keep them in the mix for an ACC Championship, needing a loss from Wake Forest in conference play to help their chances.

However, for one of Clemson’s best skill position players, we will have to wait until this weekend to see if he’s available.

Below are all the Clemson players who were on the injured list:

OUT:

Corian Gipson, Cornerback

Gideon Davidson, Running Back

Polo Anderson, Safety

Shavar Young Jr., Cornerback

Kobe McCloud, Linebacker

Cole Turner, Wide Receiver

David Eziomume, Running Back

Elyjah Thurmon, Offensive Lineman

Harris Sewell, Center

Mason Wade, Offensive Lineman

Braden Wilmes, Offensive Lineman

Markus Strong, Defensive Tackle

QUESTIONABLE:

Tyler Brown, Wide Receiver

Gordon Sellars III, Wide Receiver

Kickoff is set for noon from the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.