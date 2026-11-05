3 Storylines I'm Watching in Clemson's Matchup With Syracuse

Clemson football remains on the road this week, traveling from Florida to upstate New York to face the Syracuse Orange in another ACC matchup.

The Tigers are facing the Orange in their best position so far this season, coming off back-to-back wins over top ACC opponents, North Carolina and SMU. On the flip side, Clemson is looking to continue its momentum after taking down the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee this past weekend.

Here are three storylines that I’ll be keeping a close eye on.

Turning Angeli Over

Syracuse got its starting quarterback back, Steve Angeli, in the win over the Tar Heels back in the middle of October. Since that game, he hasn’t recorded an interception and led the team to two 30-point performances.

Can the Tigers change that on Saturday?

Before he suffered his season-ending injury against Clemson last season, in the loss to send the program to 1-3 at home, he threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the games in September 2025. Similarly, the Tigers couldn’t slow Angeli down, and that will be the key on Saturday.

Clemson was able to turn the ball over four times on defense in the win over the Seminoles. That ended up being a critical factor in the game ending, and defensive coordinator Tom Allen has plenty of players who can help do it.

Can Offense Replicate Success

The Clemson offense scored the most points it did all season in ACC play in the Florida State win, recording 36 points and three touchdowns to pull ahead. Now, it begs the question: Can the Tigers do it again?

Syracuse has allowed at least 20 points in each of its conference contests, including 27 and 30 to SMU and North Carolina, respectively, in its last two games. The Orange rank seventh-best in the ACC in rushing defense and ninth-best in passing defense, but Clemson has seen tougher opponents over the course of the season.

Of course, crowd noise will be a factor in a dome setting, and head coach Dabo Swinney has implemented sound throughout his practices each day to have his team prepared for that type of environment. The offense has made way for a big season from junior kicker Nolan Hauser, who could be well on his way to the Lou Groza Award at the end of the season, given to the best placekicker in the country.

Clemson will need to get into the end zone multiple times to win on Saturday. How it does that will be scrunitized.

Laundry On The Field

Syracuse can be sloppy at times. The Orange are the most penalized team in the conference this season, averaging nearly 10 penalties per game for about 85 yards a game.

Even while at home, if this trend continues, perhaps some momentum can be killed on certain plays if there ends up with laundry on the field throughout this contest. Especially if while Clemson is on defense, being able to go into third-and-long will be critical to get off the field early in drives.

Swinney described this Syracuse team as “one of the most physical teams” that his group will see all season, and if the Tigers are overpowered by that, it could be a long day in the Empire State on Saturday. However, if they force mistakes and penalties, that could be an avenue to winning in this conference matchup.

Only time will tell if that’s the case. Kickoff is set for noon from the JMA Wireless Dome, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.