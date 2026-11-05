College Football QB Injury Tracker, Week 10: Latest on Status of Julian Sayin, Aidan Chiles and More

Quarterback injuries continue to impact college football in substantial ways this fall. The College Football Playoff selection committee’s first official rankings release on Tuesday was certainly indicative of it.

If the field was set today, No. 8 UCLA would be playing a backup quarterback in the playoff, while No. 4 Indiana and No. 25 Boise State both had to sub out their starting quarterbacks in their last games. No. 12 Ohio State, the first team out of the field, is without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, as is No. 23 Oregon, with Dante Moore out after a scary concussion.

No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Texas Tech, No. 19 Iowa and No. 24 Florida have all shuffled between quarterbacks in recent weeks, as all still have their eyes on the 12-team field.

Entering Week 10 of the regular season, here’s where things stand on injury reports across the country.

College Football Week 10 QB Injury Tracker

ACC

Syracuse (vs. Clemson)—Steve Angeli questionable, Malachi Nelson doubtful, Amari Odom out for season

The Orange quarterback room remains very banged up, but coming off of a three-week absence, Angeli has led Syracuse to much-needed back-to-back wins against North Carolina and SMU, playing through ankle bursitis. The Orange are slight underdogs at home against the offensively-challenged Tigers, the team that Angeli led SU to a road upset of last year when he tore his Achilles. Nelson has been upgraded to doubtful this week, after his recent tight-rope surgery, while Odom remains out for the season after shoulder surgery.

NC State (vs. Duke)—Will Wilson probable

Wilson serves as a backup to entrenched starter CJ Bailey, but has also carved out a role as a short-yardage specialist, with 46 carries for 179 yards and eight touchdowns. His injury has not been disclosed.

Big Ten

UCLA (at Minnesota)—Nico Iamaleava out for season

The Bruins are 8–0, winning all three games since the ACL injury that sidelined Iamaleava for the season. Ty Dieffenbach has played within himself in his stead, completing 59% of his throws for 683 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while UCLA maintains serious offensive balance, running the ball 52% of the time in that span.

Oregon at Ohio State—Dante Moore set to miss remainder of season for Ducks; Julian Sayin out for regular season

No matchup shines a light on the national quarterback injury issue like the Ducks at Buckeyes. After the serious concussion he sustained against USC, Moore is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, with Dylan Raiola settling into Oregon’s quarterback job. On the other sideline, coach Ryan Day has kept the door open to a Sayin return from the arm injury he suffered against Indiana ... but not until the postseason (which almost certainly means the College Football Playoff—if Ohio State makes it, a real open question).

“All things considered, the outcome with different options that we were kind of going into the situation thinking it could be, I think this has been a decent outcome for us and for him,” Day said during a Thursday radio appearance. “And so we'll let him kind of go through that. But this thing looks to be healing. It's not gonna be next week or next month; it's gonna take some time, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we're on a good track here.”

Freshman Luke Fahey, who started last Saturday’s loss to USC, is expected to continue in that spot moving forward.

Dante Moore is expected to miss the rest of the season after his concussion against USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers (at Wisconsin)—Dylan Lonergan out

Lonergan suffered a reported head injury against Northwestern, and remains out for Saturday’s trip to face the Badgers. AJ Surace had a strange performance in relief during the Scarlet Knights’ loss to Michigan last week; he completed just 3 of 12 passes for finished with 123 yards, thanks in large part to an 80-yard touchdown to Jourdin Houston.

Northwestern (vs. Iowa)—Aidan Chiles questionable

Chiles is among the more surprising additions to this week’s injury report, after playing the entire game in the Wildcats’ loss to Oregon. His injury has not been disclosed. It is notable that he struggled late in last week’s game, completing just 5 of 15 second-half passes for 67 yards with three sacks (along with 64 rushing yards, not including yards lost on sacks). Backup Nicco Marchiol has just one pass attempt on the season, which he did not compete.

Michigan State (at Michigan)—Alessio Milivojevic questionable, Cam Fincher out

Pat Fitzgerald’s first Michigan State team has been snakebitten throughout the season, and Milivojevic missed last week’s loss to UCLA. He’s questionable for Saturday’s rivalry game in Ann Arbor, while Cam Fancher is out with an apparent knee injury suffered against Wisconsin. Freshmen Leo Hannan and Kayd Coffman split time against the Bruins, combining to go 13 for 25 for 109 yards. Coffman threw for a touchdown while both players were intercepted.

Big 12

Iowa State (at Baylor)—Connor Moberly out

Moberly started the second half for the Cyclones against Arizona two weeks ago, replacing Jaylen Raynor, but was questionable last week and did not play in his team’s 51–49 upset of Oklahoma State. Raynor, coming off of a 309-yard, three-touchdown performance, will look to build off of his big game against the Bears.

Kansas State (vs. Oklahoma State)—Avery Johnson, Jacob Knuth out

The Wildcats will start their fourth different quarterback on Saturday against the Cowboys. Johnson, the team’s multi-year starter, only has an “outside chance” of returning this season from an injury to the neck/shoulder area. Knuth stepped in against Arizona State but left with an ankle injury. Dillon Duff got the start in K-State’s loss to Colorado, but was replaced by Blake Barnett, who threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns against the Buffaloes, adding 40 yards on the ground.

"I've been through some crazy quarterback situations. I've not seen one like this before," first-year coach Collin Klein said Monday. "I credit every one of those guys in that room because every one of those guys have faced some real stuff, not easy stuff, through the last 10 weeks. They've battled with each other, they've had each other's back, and we're overcoming it in some ways because of that."

UCF at Kansas—Alonza Barnett III probable, Keyone Jenkins questionable for Knights; Isaiah Marshall, Chase Jenkins, Cole Ballard questionable for Jayhawks

Yes, that is five quarterbacks on the injury report for this Big 12 showdown.

Keyone Jenkins, who has started most of the season for UCF, re-aggravated a lingering ankle injury in last week’s blowout loss to Baylor, giving way to Barnett, the team’s original starter who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. Barnett went 8 for 16 for 133 yards in his first action back from injury last week.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, have injury issues to their top three quarterbacks. Marshall missed last week’s loss to TCU with a leg injury. Ballard stepped in, returning from a shoulder injury suffered against Missouri, and threw for 285 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. Jenkins carried the ball twice last week and is also listed on the injury report. If none of the three can go, the start would likely fall to freshman Jaylen Mason who made a brief appearance against Middle Tennessee State.

Kansas has three quarterbacks on this week’s injury report, including starter Isaiah Marshall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State (vs. Colorado)—Mikey Keene probable

The Sun Devils have also shuffled their quarterback room around this season. Cutter Boley started the season, but was replaced by Keene, who suffered a knee injury in his start against Kansas State. Now, the Sun Devils are running out freshman Jake Fette, who is 26 for 50 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, with Keene expected to back him up if he’s able to play.

West Virginia (at Texas Tech)—Jyron Hughley doubtful

Hughley, the Mountaineers’ freshman third-stringer, has only played sparingly this season, throwing for a touchdown against UT Martin in Week 2. The program is high on his potential, but he is behind Michael Hawkins Jr. and Scotty Fox Jr. on the depth chart.

SEC

Alabama (at LSU)—Jeff Thomalla doubtful

The Crimson Tide backup was not likely to appear against the Tigers, as he sits behind Keelon Russell and Austin Mack on the depth chart, and received a doubtful designation this week. He has not yet made his college debut.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt—Kamario Taylor out for season for Bulldogs; Blaze Berlowitz out for Commodores

With Taylor out, Mississippi State turned to AJ Swann last week, before Parker Puckett stepped in due to injury. Swann is not on this week’s injury report, however, which could put him in line to start against Vanderbilt, where he started his college career. Berlowitz, who began the season as Dores starter before being supplanted by five-star freshman Jared Curtis, suffered a broken collarbone last month against Ole Miss.

Notable Group of 6 quarterback injuries

All eyes in the G6 are on Boise State, after Maddux Madsen, who is day-to-day after suffering an apparent knee injury in a tight 46–45 win over Texas State.

“Really good to hear that it’s not going to be long-term,” coach Spencer Danielson said. “He’s in really positive spirits. Thank the Good Lord that it’s not serious.”

Madsen was replaced by Max Cutforth, who threw for three touchdowns and helped the Broncos stave off the Bobcats and stay atop the race for the G6 playoff bid. They may need to win another shootout against Hauss Hejny and a pretty explosive Colorado State offense Saturday.

In the Sun Belt, Troy’s Goose Crowder is probable to face West division leader Louisiana Tech. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury, with Tucker Kilcrease waiting in the wings if he can’t go.

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