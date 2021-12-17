Observations From Clemson Bowl Practice: Offense

After a couple of weeks off, the No. 19 Clemson Tigers are back on the practice field this week as they prepare for the upcoming matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29.

The media was allowed in to observe the early periods of practice and All Clemson was on hand.

Offensive Observations

Noticeably absent from today's practice was running back Kobe Pace. There could be a number of reasons as to why he wasn't present, something head coach Dabo Swinney will likely address next time he meets with the media.

Running back Phil Mafah looked to be moving around much better after dealing with a late-season ankle injury. Maybe not 100%, but getting closer.

DJ Uiagalelei also looks to be moving around much better but is still wearing the brace on the injured knee and the splint on his finger.

Hunter Helms was taking the second-string reps, with Taisun Phommachanah now in the transfer portal. In at least one of the drills, Helms and Billy Wiles were splitting reps with the two's.

Hunter Rayburn was taking some first-team reps at center with Trent Howard repping with the two's.

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata was sporting a green jersey and looks like he could be set to return for the bowl game. The junior wideout was all smiles much of the morning and looked smooth running drills he was allowed to participate in.

Dacari Collins was also in green at the beginning but quickly came out of that jersey and put on a regular one. He was full-go.

E.J. Williams was also a full participant.

There was a lot of special teams work going on today. New co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn was instrumental in running some of the drills and could be heard shouting "This is live! Kickoff returns are all about speed."

The media is also being allowed in for Saturday's practice and All Clemson will once again be on hand.

