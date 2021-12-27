Observations From Clemson Bowl Practice

Skip to main content
    Clemson Football: Observations From Monday's Cheez-It Bowl Practice
    Clemson Football: Observations From Monday's Cheez-It Bowl Practice

    All Clemson was on hand for the early portion of the No. 19 Tigers Monday practice as Dabo Swinney's team gets set to face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
    ORLANDO, FL- The No. 19 Tigers were back on the practice field on Monday as Clemson gets set to face Iowa State on Wednesday in the Cheez-It Bowl.

    All Clemson was on hand for the early portions as the media was allowed in for a short portion of the practice.

    Practice Observations

    • Kyle Richardson was on hand for the practice. This comes after head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers' new passing game coordinator would miss the upcoming bowl game due to a previously scheduled back surgery. 
    • Wide receiver E.J. Williams was not at practice. Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Will Swinney were taking the first-string reps at wideout.
    • As was the case last weekend, Hunter Rayburn was taking the first-string reps at center. Mason Trotter had started the final two games of the regular season, but at the practices the media has been allowed inside to see, Trotter has been taking reps at LG, behind Marcus Tate.
    • Much of the session we were allowed to observe was special team's work. The offense was working on running the two-minute drill while setting B.T. Potter up for a FG attempt. The senior kicker hit on all three of his kicks. DJ Uiagalelei, Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles each had a turn, with Uiagalelei successfully getting the first team down the field.
    • The team was also working on pooch punting. One instance saw Uiagalelei launch a successful pooch that was downed inside the 20-yard line.
    • Speaking of Uiagalelei, the quarterback is still sporting the splint on his right index finger and the big bulky brace on his right knee. He is not only wearing it at practice but everywhere he goes. While Uiagalelei may be healthy enough to play, it's safe to assume it will be well into the offseason before he is once again fully healthy.

