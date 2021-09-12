Odds and Ends: Clemson Favored by More Than 4 TDs Against Georgia Tech

No. 6 Clemson opens as a 28.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech at FanDuel Sportsbook heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers host the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and Clemson is giving the second-most points against GT in at least the last 10 meetings. The Tigers were favored by 37 points in 2019.

The total for this game has yet to be released, but the Tigers are getting -114 juice on the 28.5.

Not only has Clemson won the last six games outright against the Yellow Jackets, but the Tigers are also 5-0-1 against the spread in those meetings. Clemson has been favored by an average of over 18 points per game and won by a margin of 30.7 points per contest.

Clemson is 0-2 ATS this season after losing to Georgia 10-3 as a favorite in Week 1 and falling short of covering a 50.5-point spread against S.C. State in a 49-3 victory Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets also lost 22-21 in Week 1 as a favorite over Northern Illinois, but they bounced back to knock off Kennesaw State 45-17, covering as a 20-point favorite.

Georgia Tech went over the total in that win, following up an under in Week 1, while Clemson has produced two unders this season.

